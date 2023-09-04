Doric book written by Aberdeenshire primary school nominated for Scots Language Awards

A book written and published in Doric by pupils from an Aberdeenshire school has been nominated for this year’s Scots Language Awards.

Unveiled in June, “Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk” was created by P1-P3 pupils at Monymusk Primary School and is up for “Scots Bairns Book o the Year” prize.

It tells the charming story of Jock the Giant O’Bennachie – a local legend who comes down from Bennachie to visit the village.

The book, which was written and illustrated by the children, allows readers to join Jock the Giant as he goes around Monymusk on an adventure through the letters of the alphabet.

Published by Loupin Puddock, an imprint of Doric Books, it is also available as an audio version in both Doric and English, with it being read by the children.

Monymusk School – where Jock the Giant is a key figure in pupils’ learning – has also been nominated for the “Scots School o the Year” award at the awards, with voting closing on Sunday.

‘Absolutely delighted’

Headteacher Jill Moir said: “We are absolutely delighted that both the children’s book and the school itself have been nominated for this year’s Scots Language Awards.

“I am so proud of the pupils’ achievements this year – they worked so hard on writing the book in the Doric dialect and they are all very deserving of an award for all their efforts.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, David Keating added: “I’m really pleased at the well-deserved news for Monymusk School and these nominations demonstrate the school’s commitment to keeping the Doric alive and kicking.

“I really hope everyone across Aberdeenshire will vote for the school – it really would be the icing on the cake for the pupils, staff and parents.”

More than 60 nominees are in the running across 12 categories at the annual awards ceremony, which will take place on September 16 at Johnstone Town Hall in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.