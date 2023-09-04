Doric book written by Aberdeenshire primary school nominated for Scots Language Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doric book written by Aberdeenshire primary school nominated for Scots Language Awards

The school has also been nominated for 'Scots School o the Year'.

By Chris Cromar
Children and teachers with copies of their book.
Monymusk School's P1-3 class with copies of their published book. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

A book written and published in Doric by pupils from an Aberdeenshire school has been nominated for this year’s Scots Language Awards.

Unveiled in June, “Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk” was created by P1-P3 pupils at Monymusk Primary School and is up for “Scots Bairns Book o the Year” prize.

It tells the charming story of Jock the Giant O’Bennachie – a local legend who comes down from Bennachie to visit the village.

Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk book sitting on table.
Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk is based on local legend Jock the Giant O’Bennachie. Image: Jill Moir.

The book, which was written and illustrated by the children, allows readers to join Jock the Giant as he goes around Monymusk on an adventure through the letters of the alphabet.

Published by Loupin Puddock, an imprint of Doric Books, it is also available as an audio version in both Doric and English, with it being read by the children.

Monymusk School – where Jock the Giant is a key figure in pupils’ learning – has also been nominated for the “Scots School o the Year” award at the awards, with voting closing on Sunday.

‘Absolutely delighted’

Headteacher Jill Moir said: “We are absolutely delighted that both the children’s book and the school itself have been nominated for this year’s Scots Language Awards.

“I am so proud of the pupils’ achievements this year – they worked so hard on writing the book in the Doric dialect and they are all very deserving of an award for all their efforts.

Councillor David Keating standing outside, in front of building and tree.
Councillor David Keating urged people to vote for the school. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, David Keating added: “I’m really pleased at the well-deserved news for Monymusk School and these nominations demonstrate the school’s commitment to keeping the Doric alive and kicking.

“I really hope everyone across Aberdeenshire will vote for the school – it really would be the icing on the cake for the pupils, staff and parents.”

More than 60 nominees are in the running across 12 categories at the annual awards ceremony, which will take place on September 16 at Johnstone Town Hall in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

