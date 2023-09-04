Bosses at Aberdeenshire firm Ashtead Technology toast record half-year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bosses at Aberdeenshire firm Ashtead Technology toast record half-year

Global headcount is up 11% since the end of 2022.

By Keith Findlay
Ashtead Technology chief executive: Allan Pirie.
Ashtead Technology chief executive: Allan Pirie. Image: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology, of Westhill, near Aberdeen, has reported a record-busting first half performance and a big jump in headcount.

Adjusted pre-tax profits at the international subsea technology firm skyrocketed to £14.3 million during the six months to June 30, up 89% year-on-year. Revenue surged by 57.1% to £49.8 million.

Sales to clients in the offshore renewables sector rose by 74.1% to £16.3m, from £9.4m a year earlier. Offshore oil and gas revenue was up by 50%, at £33.5m.

Ashtead’s share up almost 6%

Shares in Ashtead, which joined the London Stock Exchange in November 2021, were up more than 7% at £4.20 by market close.

Chief executive Allan Pirrie said: “I am extremely pleased to announce our strongest ever set of interim results. We have continued to see positive momentum through the first half of 2023, with the group benefiting from our strategic investment in people and equipment, together with further increases to both utilisation and pricing.

“Our recent acquisitions of Hiretech and WeSubsea have performed ahead of our expectations, and we are benefitting from our increased breadth of capabilities.

“Market fundamentals remain strong and we continue to expand our offering, whilst growing within our existing markets.”

Ashtead on track to beat full-year forecasts

Ashtead expects the pace of growth to “moderate” in the second half but full-year figures for 2023 are forecast to be comfortably ahead of our previous expectations.”

Mr Pirie added: “Our HY23 results and positive end market dynamics give the board increased confidence in the outlook for the business.”

Ashtead says its specialist equipment, advanced-technologies and support services allow customers to “understand the subsea environment and manage offshore energy production infrastructure”.

Ashtead Technology's Welaptega chain measurement system.
Ashtead Technology’s Welaptega chain measurement system. Image: Ashtead Technology

The company’s technology and services are used across the lifecycle of offshore wind farms, as well as oil and gas infrastructure.

Global headcount is currently 396, up from 289 on June 30 and 11% higher than in December 2022. In Aberdeenshire, the current total employee headcount is 203.

The company has operations in Westhill, Fintray and Inverurie, as well as overseas locations in the US, Canada, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

Ashtead's subsea technology.
Ashtead’s subsea technology. Image: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead announced its £20m acquisition of Aberdeen-based equipment rental, service and maintenance company Hiretech from its founder and chief executive, Andy Buchan, last December. That deal followed hot-on-the heels of Ashtead buying Norwegian firm WeSubsea for £5.6m.

In today’s results statement, the northeast company said: “Integration of both WeSubsea and Hiretech into the Ashtead Technology group has progressed well. Both businesses have performed ahead of expectations, demonstrating a combined 38.6% growth in revenues year-on-year.

Last year’s acquisitions have led to more international opportunities

“Both acquisitions are highly complementary to our mechanical solutions business and we have witnessed an increase in both cross-selling and international opportunities.

“The WeSubsea brand has been retained in relation to the equipment only and we are in the process of fully phasing out the Hiretech brand name in support of our one route to market approach.”

Ashtead added: “These acquisitions are great case studies of the benefits of our M&A strategy and approach to integration and we continue to build on the M&A (mergers and acquisitions) pipeline as one of our key growth strategies.”

