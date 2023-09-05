A 400% increase and £700 for just one night: Aberdeen hotels increase prices for Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A 400% increase and £700 for just one night: Aberdeen hotels increase prices for Offshore Europe

One is even charging £349 for a room with no windows.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.
£349 will not even get you a room with a view at the Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn during Offshore Europe. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen hotel is charging an eye-watering £700 per night for a room during this week’s Offshore Europe, an increase by over 400%, the P&J can reveal.

The event, which started today and lasts until Thursday, takes place at the city’s P&J Live near Dyce.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the exhibition from all over the world and it is the first time that it has been held in Aberdeen since 2019.

Outside of P&J Live in Aberdeen, with people walking.
Delegates at the last P&J Live in Aberdeen back in 2019. Image: Reed Exhibitions.

Hotels in the city are clearly getting a boost from it and are taking advantage of their rooms being above usual occupancy rates.

Based on a room for tonight, the Britannia Aberdeen Hotel in Bucksburn is charging £349 – an increase of 292% – for a standard double room and you will not even have the privilege of having a window.

A standard double room is charged at £10 more, while if you want breakfast, you will have to fork out another £20.

People sitting at tables at the Britannia Hotel in Aberdeen.
It will cost a further £20 for breakfast at the Britannia. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The Britannia, which last year was named as the UK’s worst hotel chain for the 10th year in a row, proudly boasts outside its Bucksburn hotel that daily rates start from £39.

As a comparison, The P&J searched hotel prices for a week later, looking at how much one room would cost for a stay on Wednesday September 13.

With Offshore Europe having packed its bags and left the Granite City, prices are back to normal, with the Britannia charging £89 and £99 respectively for the two above rooms.

Largest price increases for Aberdeen hotels for Offshore Europe

However, the most expensive hotel is the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, located in Westhill, which is charging a staggering a £700 – 415% higher than usual.

And even if you want to stay one night, then you are out of luck, as the hotel is only allowing people to book for a minimum of three nights, resulting in a cost of £2,100.

In comparison, next Wednesday, a room for a night will cost just £136 and includes breakfast.

Outside of Holiday Inn in Westhill.
The Holiday Inn in Westhill is charging over 400% more than usual. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

According to Hotels.com, there are rooms available at one of the three hotels that are located at Teca’s campus, next to where P&J Live is located.

Hilton Aberdeen Teca will set back delegates £509, with no breakfast included, while the nearby Moxy Aberdeen Airport is advertised as charging £389, but says it is no longer available when clicked on.

Outside of Macdonald Pittodrie House.
Despite being 17 miles and a 30 minute drive from P&J Live, Macdonald Pittodrie House is still charging high prices.

Elsewhere in the city, Lost Guest House on Bon Accord Street is listed as having one twin room left with two single beds for a rate of £230, while the plush Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel is priced at £312 with no breakfast.

There are a couple of adverts for hotels in Aberdeenshire, with a room at the Macdonald Pittodrie House near Inverurie costing £454 without breakfast and the White Horse Inn in Balmedie advertising as £448 for a night, but is no longer available.

‘Fly to Spain for that price’

Aberdeen man Colin Jones was flabbergasted by the increase in prices, writing on social media: “I’m still in shock. I even called up the Holiday Inn and they said £700.

“I could fly to Spain for a week for that price.”

