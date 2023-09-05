A 400% increase and £700 for just one night: Aberdeen hotels increase prices for Offshore Europe

An Aberdeen hotel is charging an eye-watering £700 per night for a room during this week’s Offshore Europe, an increase by over 400%, the P&J can reveal.

The event, which started today and lasts until Thursday, takes place at the city’s P&J Live near Dyce.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the exhibition from all over the world and it is the first time that it has been held in Aberdeen since 2019.

Hotels in the city are clearly getting a boost from it and are taking advantage of their rooms being above usual occupancy rates.

Based on a room for tonight, the Britannia Aberdeen Hotel in Bucksburn is charging £349 – an increase of 292% – for a standard double room and you will not even have the privilege of having a window.

A standard double room is charged at £10 more, while if you want breakfast, you will have to fork out another £20.

The Britannia, which last year was named as the UK’s worst hotel chain for the 10th year in a row, proudly boasts outside its Bucksburn hotel that daily rates start from £39.

As a comparison, The P&J searched hotel prices for a week later, looking at how much one room would cost for a stay on Wednesday September 13.

With Offshore Europe having packed its bags and left the Granite City, prices are back to normal, with the Britannia charging £89 and £99 respectively for the two above rooms.

Largest price increases for Aberdeen hotels for Offshore Europe

However, the most expensive hotel is the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, located in Westhill, which is charging a staggering a £700 – 415% higher than usual.

And even if you want to stay one night, then you are out of luck, as the hotel is only allowing people to book for a minimum of three nights, resulting in a cost of £2,100.

In comparison, next Wednesday, a room for a night will cost just £136 and includes breakfast.

According to Hotels.com, there are rooms available at one of the three hotels that are located at Teca’s campus, next to where P&J Live is located.

Hilton Aberdeen Teca will set back delegates £509, with no breakfast included, while the nearby Moxy Aberdeen Airport is advertised as charging £389, but says it is no longer available when clicked on.

Elsewhere in the city, Lost Guest House on Bon Accord Street is listed as having one twin room left with two single beds for a rate of £230, while the plush Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel is priced at £312 with no breakfast.

There are a couple of adverts for hotels in Aberdeenshire, with a room at the Macdonald Pittodrie House near Inverurie costing £454 without breakfast and the White Horse Inn in Balmedie advertising as £448 for a night, but is no longer available.

‘Fly to Spain for that price’

Aberdeen man Colin Jones was flabbergasted by the increase in prices, writing on social media: “I’m still in shock. I even called up the Holiday Inn and they said £700.

“I could fly to Spain for a week for that price.”