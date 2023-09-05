Thrill-seekers raise over £41,000 for Archie Foundation by abseiling 130ft down one of Aberdeen’s tallest structures

Almost 100 brave fundraisers who took part in a hair-raising abseiling challenge have raised over £41,000 for an Aberdeen charity.

A total of 96 volunteers faced their fears by climbing down the King’s Church Tower in Bridge of Don.

The volunteers completed the 130ft descent to raise funds for the Archie Foundation.

All of the money raised will go directly to Archie to support sick children and their families at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

‘Our abseil was a huge success’

Cassie McGunnigle, fundraising manager at The Archie Foundation branded the challenge “a huge success.”

She said: “Our abseil was a huge success, with 96 of our incredible supporters raising more than £41,000 to help us provide tangible support for babies, children and their families.

“It was fantastic to see a mix of participants on the day. Some of those who took part had personal motivation for doing so, while others simply took part to support our cause.

“We are so grateful to everyone who took part and we are now hoping to see more thrill seekers signing up for a different leap of faith in the shape of our bungee jump.”

Looking for volunteers to participate in new challenge

The Archie Foundation is now looking for more daredevils to take part in the first ever Archie Bungee Jump.

Their latest fundraising challenge will be held at Highland Fling Bungee in Killiecrankie, the first purpose-built, permanent bungee jump platform from a bridge in Britain.

Up to 25 supporters will have the chance to see the scenic Perthshire countryside from a completely different angle on Saturday, September 30.

Registration is £25 and each participant must commit to raising at least £135 for the Archie Foundation.

All the money raised on September 30 will help the charity support families and patients at Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Teams are welcome to sign up and participants are also being encouraged to use their imaginations and get creative with fancy dress.

The bungee jump is open to over 14s and there are no height restrictions. However, weight restrictions do apply.

To sign up for the bungee jump CLICK HERE.