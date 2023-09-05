Thrill-seekers raise over £41,000 for Archie Foundation by abseiling 130ft down one of Aberdeen’s tallest structures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thrill-seekers raise over £41,000 for Archie Foundation by abseiling 130ft down one of Aberdeen’s tallest structures

A total of 96 volunteers reached new heights for the fundraiser.

By Shanay Taylor
Jim Souter and Carole Duncan stepping off the tower
Jim Souter, from Inverurie, and Carole Duncan, from Aberdeen, were two of the brave participants of the Archie Foundation abseil challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Almost 100 brave fundraisers who took part in a hair-raising abseiling challenge have raised over £41,000 for an Aberdeen charity.

A total of 96 volunteers faced their fears by climbing down the King’s Church Tower in Bridge of Don.

The volunteers completed the 130ft descent to raise funds for the Archie Foundation.

All of the money raised will go directly to Archie to support sick children and their families at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.  

Archie Hospital Play Specialist Jackie McIntyre gets prepped for the abseil. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Our abseil was a huge success’

Cassie McGunnigle, fundraising manager at The Archie Foundation branded the challenge “a huge success.”

She said: “Our abseil was a huge success, with 96 of our incredible supporters raising more than £41,000 to help us provide tangible support for babies, children and their families.

“It was fantastic to see a mix of participants on the day. Some of those who took part had personal motivation for doing so, while others simply took part to support our cause.

“We are so grateful to everyone who took part and we are now hoping to see more thrill seekers signing up for a different leap of faith in the shape of our bungee jump.”

Volunteers abseiled down Kings Church Tower to raise money for Archie.
Volunteers abseiled down Kings Church Tower to raise money for Archie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Looking for volunteers to participate in new challenge

The Archie Foundation is now looking for more daredevils to take part in the first ever  Archie Bungee Jump.

Their latest fundraising challenge will be held at Highland Fling Bungee in Killiecrankie, the first purpose-built, permanent bungee jump platform from a bridge in Britain.

Up to 25 supporters will have the chance to see the scenic Perthshire countryside from a completely different angle on Saturday, September 30.

Registration is £25 and each participant must commit to raising at least £135 for the Archie Foundation.

Volunteers will be raising funds for The Archie Foundation, supporting families and patients at Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. 

All the money raised on September 30 will help the charity support families and patients at Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Teams are welcome to sign up and participants are also being encouraged to use their imaginations and get creative with fancy dress.

The bungee jump is open to over 14s and there are no height restrictions. However, weight restrictions do apply.

To sign up for the bungee jump CLICK HERE.

