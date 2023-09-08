Gallery: Flowers showed Deeside and nation’s love for the Queen after her death

First they came from Ballater, then they came from across the north-east, and eventually they came from across the world.

Flowers began mounting at the doors of the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home almost as soon as her death at Balmoral was announced.

Among them were personal stories, cuddly toys and even marmalade sandwiches left at the doors for Her Majesty.

The Balmoral estate, which was where the Queen felt most comfortable, was the focal point for much of the tributes in the days following her death.

Such was the demand to pay tribute to the Queen, memorial books and gardens were opened across the north and north-east for communities to remember her.

Our photographers were out at Balmoral in the day’s following the Queen’s death to capture the moving images of flowers being left at the gates.

