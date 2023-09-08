Gallery: Flowers showed Deeside and nation’s love for the Queen after her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Flowers showed Deeside and nation’s love for the Queen after her death

Our best images of the countless floral tributes were left by those at home and from across the world.

The Royal Family at the gates of Balmoral After The Queen's passing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The Royal Family at the gates of Balmoral After The Queen's passing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
By David Mackay & heatherfowlie

First they came from Ballater, then they came from across the north-east, and eventually they came from across the world.

Flowers began mounting at the doors of the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home almost as soon as her death at Balmoral was announced.

Among them were personal stories, cuddly toys and even marmalade sandwiches left at the doors for Her Majesty.

The Balmoral estate, which was where the Queen felt most comfortable, was the focal point for much of the tributes in the days following her death.

Such was the demand to pay tribute to the Queen, memorial books and gardens were opened across the north and north-east for communities to remember her.

Our photographers were out at Balmoral in the day’s following the Queen’s death to capture the moving images of flowers being left at the gates.

Public starting to congregate for the arrival of Prince Harry at Balmoral Castle. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
People came from all over Scotland to lay flowers at Balmoral Castle. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Despite the weather, people hung around to show their respects to the family. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Members of the public coming to lay flowers. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Flowers being laid at the road to the castle. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The royal standard was changed to the Lion Rampant and was flown at half mast. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A woman arrived to lay flowers after The Queen’s death. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
More members of the public coming to lay flowers. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Advertising boards paid tribute with a portrait of The Queen in City Square, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
People stopped in City Square, Dundee to see The Queen’s portrait on the billboards. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on bus stops on Princes Street in Edinburgh following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
People lay wreaths and flower tributes on the grassed area outside Marischal College in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Balmoral Castle the day after the Queen passed. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
King Charles III and the Queen look at flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London after travelling from Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
King Charles III and the Queen wave to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace, London. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Councillor Judy Whyte pays tribute outside Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group
A Paddington Bear tribute outside Balmoral. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group
Sally Stainton lays down some flowers. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Balmoral Castle the day after the Queen passed. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Some of the touching tributes left outside the gates. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Heart-felt messages left at Balmoral. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A monk pays his respects and brings flower for The Queen. Image:  Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Parcelforce worker Michelle Reid-Hay approached to lay flowers on behalf of the CWU Grampian and Shetland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Some young children reading the messages left by others. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Many people headed out to Balmoral Castle to pay their respects. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Balmoral Castle flowers the day after the Queen passed. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
A wonderful show of support from the public to The Royal Family. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
People look at flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
A young child looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace. Image: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
A message and flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace. Image: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Balmoral by a young boy. Image:  Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Lots of heart warming condolences and messages of love for The Queen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Floral tributes left for the Queen by dignitaries – from Provost Xander McDade at the Viewing Platform in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Bus stop shelters along South Street in Perth featuring the Queen’s portrait. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
More floral tributes were laid. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Floral tributes left for the Queen by dignitaries – from Councillor Eric Drysdale, deputy leader of P&K Council at the  Viewing Platform in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Floral tributes left for the Queen by dignitaries – from Stephen Leckie, Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross<br />at the Viewing Platform. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The flag at Gordon Barracks flying at half-mast. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Inverurie Town Hall with the flag flying at half-mast. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Flowers at St Laurence Church, Forres Moray. Jennifer Castle lays her flowers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Flower tributes at St Laurence Church, Forres Moray. Image: JASON HEDGES
Visitors pay quiet respects at Castle of Mey in Caithness as guide Philip Henderson sorts some of the bouquets left in memory of Her Majesty The Queen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Laying of flowers and signing of Book of Condolence following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Inverness Cathedral by Highland Council Convener Bill Lobban, Provost Glynis Sinclair and Council Chief Executive Donna Manson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Seymour Monro Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Chief Executive of Moray Council Roddy Burns and Parish Minister of St Giles Church in Elgin Deon Oelofse sign the book of condolences and lay flowers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The floral tribute garden for Her Majesty The Queen. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Paying their respects to The Queen. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Chief Executive of Moray Council Roddy Burns laid flowers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
People of Elgin laid flowers and caring messages. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Seymour Monro Lord Lieutenant of Moray signed the book of condolences. Images: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Chief Executive of Moray Council Roddy Burns signed the book of condolences. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Parish Minister of St Giles Church in Elgin Deon Oelofse signed the book of condolences. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Seymour Monro Lord Lieutenant of Moray saluting. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
A well-wisher kisses the hand of King Charles III during a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery, Army Reserves, during the Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Balmoral. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Dr David Cameron in his role as The Queen’s Lord-Lieutenant Laid a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Dr David Cameron laid the wreath. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
The Flag in Marischal Square Aberdeen at half mast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Flowers and messages under the flag in Marischal Square. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Dusty Barr aged 20 months with mum Sarah Barr. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Many tributes were laid under the flag pole. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Many members of the public stopped to drop off tribute flowers for The Queen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Touching heart-felt messages left. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Indie Blossom Thompson aged 2 with Great Aunt Susan Reid. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
The public popped flowers down and read the other heart felt tributes left by others. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Flowers and mesages under the flag in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
More tributes at Balmoral after The Queen’s passing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The Queen was a much loved Royal and a treasure to the local people. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
An elderly woman arriving to lay some flowers. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A youngster laying flowers. Image:  Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Provost of Aberdeenshire, Judy Whyte, arriving and laying flowers at Balmoral. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A woman in a wheelchair is pushed across the bridge at the river Dee to lay flowers. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Family walkabout at the gates of Balmoral. Image:  Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The Royal Family walkabout at the gates of Balmoral looking at the tributes and beautiful flowers. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The Royal Family walkabout at the gates of Balmoral. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The Family wave to the public in appreciation of the tributes. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Many gathered throughout the day to pay their respects. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Tributes at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee commemorative stone in Ballater Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
An emotional woman waiting to lay her flowers. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
The flowers amassing in front of the ‘ticket office’ building. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Early arrivals laying tributes at Balmoral. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Hundreds of bouquets of flowers were laid for The Queen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Tributes at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee commemorative stone in Ballater. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
A young girl brought some flowers to lay in Balmoral. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Balmoral and Ballater tributes to commemorate The Queen. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man sucker punched innocent stranger in Aberdeen city centre
Mourners watch as the Queen's cortege travels over the King George VI Bridge, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Gallery: The day the north-east came together to pay tribute to the Queen on…
Queen Elizabeth II and Rev Kenneth MacKenzie at Crathie Kirk.
'I really miss her': Queen's personal reverend opens up about laughs with monarch who…
Stonehaven rail crash: Hero workmen sprang into action to prevent greater catastrophe
It is hoped the Northfield Youth Hub will reduce anti-social behaviour and police call outs in the neighbourhood. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Plans to give Northfield youths free wi-fi hub could put a stop to hundreds…
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Unprovoked Stonehaven nightclub attack left stranger unconscious
SeaFest Peterhead takes place on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
10 local food and drink firms to dive into at first-ever SeaFest Peterhead this…
The Stonehaven tennis club dome has been approved
Huge inflatable dome to cover Stonehaven tennis court despite protests about 'monstrosity' ruining beach…
Family members of rail crash victims attended today's court hearing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivors tell court how their lives have been changed forever

Conversation