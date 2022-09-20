Royal family issue unseen photo of the Queen on Balmoral Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Royal family issue unseen photo of the Queen on Balmoral Estate

By Louise Glen
September 20, 2022, 9:11 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 9:36 am
The queen surrounded by the hills of Balmoral
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.

The Royal Family has issued a previously unseen photograph of the Queen as they announced her interment.

The image shows a young queen, wearing her trademark headscarf, walking in the hills – believed to be on the Balmoral Estate.

Confirming her interment at Windsor Castle, the image was captioned with words King Charles used in his first address to the nation on becoming the monarch.

A day of church services, and royal pageantry took place yesterday, with attention focusing on London and Windsor.

At the end of the full day, the Royal Family twitter page placed a picture of Her Majesty with the caption “‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’

“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022.”

Many people have commented on the photograph, paying tribute to the Queen.

One said: “Also, have just spotted that Emma had #TheQueen’s head scarf on her saddle. ”

A previously unseen photograph of Queen Elizabeth has been issued.  Supplied by Royal Family

It appears to be the same headscarf that is in the photograph of the Queen.

The royal family, under the authority of King Charles, are to hold a further week of official mourning.

Flags that had been flying at half mast since the death of the monarch, aside from being at full mast for the proclamation of the new king, have now been reinstated at the top of the flag pole again.

What does ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’ mean?

In Act 5 Scene 2 of Hamlet, Horatio holds his dying friend in his arms and pays tribute to the Prince of Denmark, saying: “Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”.

The line is often used as a mark of respect when someone dies.

Why did Balmoral matter so much to the Queen? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for royalty

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
New business development director for Aberdeenshire oil firm
0
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Reopening of Northfield Post Office marks return of vital services to the community
0
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal
0
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London
0
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
The Seed Box gets a green thumbs up for new gardening training centre at…
0

More from Press and Journal

A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
A photograph of the Queen was issued by the Royal Family last night.
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks