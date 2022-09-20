Royal family issue unseen photo of the Queen on Balmoral Estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal Family has issued a previously unseen photograph of the Queen as they announced her interment.

The image shows a young queen, wearing her trademark headscarf, walking in the hills – believed to be on the Balmoral Estate.

Confirming her interment at Windsor Castle, the image was captioned with words King Charles used in his first address to the nation on becoming the monarch.

A day of church services, and royal pageantry took place yesterday, with attention focusing on London and Windsor.

At the end of the full day, the Royal Family twitter page placed a picture of Her Majesty with the caption “‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’

“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022.”

Also, have just spotted that Emma had #TheQueen’s head scarf on her saddle. 😢🤍🙏🏼 https://t.co/OeWRRzp9vC — Royal News (@royals_forever) September 19, 2022

Many people have commented on the photograph, paying tribute to the Queen.

One said: “Also, have just spotted that Emma had #TheQueen’s head scarf on her saddle. ”

It appears to be the same headscarf that is in the photograph of the Queen.

The royal family, under the authority of King Charles, are to hold a further week of official mourning.

Flags that had been flying at half mast since the death of the monarch, aside from being at full mast for the proclamation of the new king, have now been reinstated at the top of the flag pole again.

What does ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’ mean?

In Act 5 Scene 2 of Hamlet, Horatio holds his dying friend in his arms and pays tribute to the Prince of Denmark, saying: “Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”.

The line is often used as a mark of respect when someone dies.