Robert Gordon University makes £20,000 investment in Aberdeen through gift card scheme

Robert Gordon University is making a £20,000 investment in the city by choosing Aberdeen Gift Card as a reward for its staff.

The university is investing in the scheme as part of their newly introduced long-service awards for staff who have been employed for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years.

Aberdeen Gift Cards – which were launched by Aberdeen Inspired in 2020 – are only able to be used at participating businesses in the Granite City with the aim to keep spending locked into the city and boost the local economy.

RGU’s move has been welcomed by Aberdeen Inspired, who described it as a “powerful vote of confidence” in local businesses, as well as a “significant investment” in the city.

The business improvement district is now inviting other major businesses and organisations to a 30-minute webinar on September 20 to learn more about the gift card scheme.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson said: “As one of Scotland’s top universities, it’s fantastic to see RGU choosing the Aberdeen Gift Card for its rewards and incentives, complementing its diverse benefits package with a long-service award that offers the recipient choice and providing a significant boost to city centre businesses.

“We know many businesses are now looking at ways to reward and retain staff in ways that bring tangible and welcome benefits to their employees. The Aberdeen Gift Card – the bestselling town and city gift card in the UK – does that while offering a major boost to the Granite City’s local economy.

“Our webinar on September 20 is an ideal way for local businesses and firms from all different sectors to find out just what the Aberdeen Gift Card can do for their staff, for their businesses and for the city. We hope many more organisations will want to join RGU in being part of this exciting initiative that really is a win-win for everyone.”

‘Investing in our city’

RGU’s resourcing and benefits manager, Julie Skinner added: “People don’t want to be told what reward they’re having as a reward because it might not meet their needs. Societally, we’ve moved far beyond the carriage clock for the mantelpiece as a universal long service award gift.

“The Aberdeen Gift Card can be spent with around 300 businesses in the city, giving our staff the choice to spend at their discretion in many shops, restaurants, venues, hotels and more.

“In the current cost-of-living crisis, making the reward flexible and useful is even more important. We also appreciated the fact that the card has to be spent here in Aberdeen, putting the focus back on the community. Investing in our city is the right thing for us to do.”