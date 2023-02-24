Aberdeen Gift Card delivers £1 million worth of savings for city residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Households across Aberdeen have benefited from £1 million of savings using a gift card issued by the council – with £900,000 still to be claimed.

More than 14,000 households in receipt of council tax reduction qualified for the £125 Scotland Loves Local Aberdeen Gift Card, which has been spent in over 200 shops since it was first issued towards the end of last year.

In June 2022, Aberdeen City Council agreed to allocate £1.9 million from the Scottish Government’s Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery Fund towards the scheme.

The gift card scheme was set up in 2020 by Aberdeen Inspired, the city’s business improvement district, to stimulate economic activity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Give the local economy a much needed boost’

Convener of Aberdeen City Council’s anti-poverty and inequality committee, Christian Allard said: “We were delighted to offer this card to households that may have been struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and at the same time give the local economy a much needed boost.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t yet used their card to make sure they benefit from it.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson added: “This is a fantastic milestone for Aberdeen City Council’s investment in our Aberdeen Gift Card scheme and it means more than £1 million from the local authority has been ploughed back into the local economy, as well as supporting those who need an extra helping hand in the current climate.

‘Already seen a vast number of different businesses in the city benefiting’

“Recipients of the gift card can redeem their £125 at around 300 different shops, restaurants, salons and entertainment venues, so they can choose whatever suits them best.

“We have already seen a vast number of different businesses in the city benefiting from this initiative. As well as helping local residents, the cards also support local businesses here in Aberdeen.”

Residents have until March 31 to activate their cards, which will be valid for 12 months from activation.