Aberdeen fans receiving end of life care to be offered unforgettable experiences at Pittodrie

Aberdeen FC and a local funeral home have teamed up to deliver a much-needed morale boost for those receiving end-of-life care.

Berriedale Funeral Home in Westhill, a family-run business, and the Dons will provide unique experiences, including funeral teas and exclusive perks.

Dons fans and their families could be offered access to the executive box at Pittodrie Stadium to enjoy a home game.

The aim is to make unforgettable memories with loved ones as they enter their final months.

Those involved hope the scheme can “lift spirits, create cherished memories, and demonstrate the ultimate power of community”.

Knowing the importance of community during times of grief, Berriedale Funeral Home and Aberdeen FC will also collaborate to host funeral teas.

‘Bring light to the lives of our fans’

These will provide a safe haven for families to share stories, and find solace in the company of fellow Dons supporters who understand their loss.

William Paterson, owner of Berriedale Funeral Home, said: “As a local company with our community at its heart, our goal has always been to provide compassionate care and support to families during their times of need.

“With a branch in Bridge of Don, close to Pittodrie, this partnership with Aberdeen Football Club offered us the perfect platform to extend that care beyond the traditional funeral service and offer moments of joy and unity to many Dons fans.”

Robbie Hedderman, business development manager of Aberdeen FC, added: “Football is more than just a game, it’s a source of inspiration and comfort for many.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our values of community and support, and we are delighted to work with Berriedale Funeral Home to bring light to the lives of our fans during both their highs and lows.”