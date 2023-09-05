Aberdeen fans receiving end of life care to be offered unforgettable experiences at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen fans receiving end of life care to be offered unforgettable experiences at Pittodrie

Aberdeen FC and Berriedale Funeral Home are partners in the new scheme for those nearing the end of their life.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie Stadium.
Robbie Hedderman, AFC Business Development Manager and Stephen Westall of Ivee Solutions who operate Berriedale. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen FC and a local funeral home have teamed up to deliver a much-needed morale boost for those receiving end-of-life care.

Berriedale Funeral Home in Westhill, a family-run business, and the Dons will provide unique experiences, including funeral teas and exclusive perks.

Dons fans and their families could be offered access to the executive box at Pittodrie Stadium to enjoy a home game.

The aim is to make unforgettable memories with loved ones as they enter their final months.

Those involved hope the scheme can “lift spirits, create cherished memories, and demonstrate the ultimate power of community”.

Knowing the importance of community during times of grief, Berriedale Funeral Home and Aberdeen FC will also collaborate to host funeral teas.

‘Bring light to the lives of our fans’

These will provide a safe haven for families to share stories, and find solace in the company of fellow Dons supporters who understand their loss.

William Paterson, owner of Berriedale Funeral Home, said: “As a local company with our community at its heart, our goal has always been to provide compassionate care and support to families during their times of need.

Fans at an Aberdeen FC game
Dons fans could get access to the Executive Box as part of the new scheme. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“With a branch in Bridge of Don, close to Pittodrie, this partnership with Aberdeen Football Club offered us the perfect platform to extend that care beyond the traditional funeral service and offer moments of joy and unity to many Dons fans.”

Robbie Hedderman, business development manager of Aberdeen FC, added: “Football is more than just a game, it’s a source of inspiration and comfort for many.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our values of community and support, and we are delighted to work with Berriedale Funeral Home to bring light to the lives of our fans during both their highs and lows.”

