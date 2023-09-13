Car comes off road in crash on A92 near Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car comes off road in crash on A92 near Portlethen

Traffic was at a standstill following the collision at about 8am.

By Ellie Milne
A Mini Cooper car in a ditch following a crash with a police car in the background
A car ended up in a grass ditch following a crash near Portlethen on Wednesday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A car has come off the road in a rush hour collision near Portlethen.

The “multi-vehicle crash” on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road was reported to the emergency services at about 8am.

The incident took place at the junction with Bruntland Road.

Photos from the scene show a grey Mini Cooper which has come off the road and stopped on a grass verge next to a wall.

Police car and white Mini Cooper involved in crash near Portlethen
Damage can bee seen on the front of the white Mini Cooper car. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A “police aware” sign has been placed on the windscreen with a tape cordon surrounding the car.

Meanwhile, a white Mini Cooper has been damaged on its front left side.

Traffic at a standstill

Both lanes of the southbound carriageway were closed for almost an hour following the collision.

Police and an ambulance were in attendance at the scene.

Ambulance and police car at A92 crash
An ambulance also attended the crash near Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There were reports of traffic sitting at a standstill in the area during rush hour with motorists advised to use an alternative route.

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its X8 and 7B services were delayed with “significant” delays expected throughout the morning.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Conversation