Car comes off road in crash on A92 near Portlethen

A car has come off the road in a rush hour collision near Portlethen.

The “multi-vehicle crash” on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road was reported to the emergency services at about 8am.

The incident took place at the junction with Bruntland Road.

Photos from the scene show a grey Mini Cooper which has come off the road and stopped on a grass verge next to a wall.

A “police aware” sign has been placed on the windscreen with a tape cordon surrounding the car.

Meanwhile, a white Mini Cooper has been damaged on its front left side.

Traffic at a standstill

Both lanes of the southbound carriageway were closed for almost an hour following the collision.

Police and an ambulance were in attendance at the scene.

There were reports of traffic sitting at a standstill in the area during rush hour with motorists advised to use an alternative route.

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its X8 and 7B services were delayed with “significant” delays expected throughout the morning.

Police have been contacted for comment.