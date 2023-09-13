Aberdeen band Glitz record inspiring medley for Clan’s 40th Birthday Ball

An Aberdeen band has pulled together an inspiring medley for Clan’s big anniversary ball.

Glitz, a popular wedding and events band, will perform at the cancer charity’s 40th anniversary ball later this month.

But for an extra-special touch the group has pulled together a medley of songs that they hope guests will sing along to.

Glitz has recently started doing karaoke sessions, which they like to call Glitz-oke, to encourage more people to get involved in the music industry.

Money raised will go to Clan

This inspired them to create the medley for the Birthday Ball – which they have already recorded and are selling online to raise even more for Clan Cancer Support.

It mix of five songs represent the highs and lows of battling cancer.

Drummer Mairi Gillanders-Newberry said: “We want to unite the community and this is our way of giving back to Clan.

“I have a couple of friends who were supported by Clan and we are so lucky to have them.”

What songs are in the medley?

Rise Up by Andra Day is the first song to be performed, before allowing for a moment of reflection in Diddy and Faith Evans’ I’ll Be Missing You.

Mrs Gillanders-Newberry added: “During the karaoke, people will have a moment to remember the loved ones they have lost.”

The band will step it up a notch by moving into Survivor by Destiny’s Child, to represent the strength of those battling cancer, and then onto Queen’s We Are The Champions as a nod to all Clan does.

The medley will finish with Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me by George Michael and Elton John.

“We thought this would be the perfect finale, where everyone can sing along,” Mrs Gillanders-Newberry added.

“It’s a beautiful song and a powerful message, it’s just a really nice song to finish with.”

‘It can relate to everyone’s story’

Glitz will perform their usual set at Clan’s 40th anniversary ball, and incorporate the karaoke version of the medley into the evening.

The band has released the medley ahead of the ball, so that people can download it and start learning the lyrics.

Mrs Gillanders-Newberry said: “When we were recording the medley, we really thought about the message we wanted to give.

“This medley is uplifting and is for everyone. We want to have as much impact as we can for the charity.”

Clan’s 40th anniversary ball takes place on Saturday, September 30 at the Beach Ballroom.

If you would like to purchase Glitz’s Clan medley, head to their website here.