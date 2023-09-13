Aberdeen band Glitz record inspiring medley for Clan’s 40th Birthday Ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen band Glitz record inspiring medley for Clan’s 40th Birthday Ball

The medley is available to buy now - and guests of Clan's Birthday Ball will be invited to take part in a karaoke version of it on the night.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen band members from Glitz.
Aberdeen band Glitz records medley of songs for charity. Image: Glitz.

An Aberdeen band has pulled together an inspiring medley for Clan’s big anniversary ball.

Glitz, a popular wedding and events band, will perform at the cancer charity’s 40th anniversary ball later this month.

But for an extra-special touch the group has pulled together a medley of songs that they hope guests will sing along to.

Glitz has recently started doing karaoke sessions, which they like to call Glitz-oke, to encourage more people to get involved in the music industry.

The band recorded the medley in a studio in Dundee. Image: Glitz.
The band recorded the medley in a studio in Dundee. Image: Glitz.

Money raised will go to Clan

This inspired them to create the medley for the Birthday Ball – which they have already recorded and are selling online to raise even more for Clan Cancer Support.

It mix of five songs represent the highs and lows of battling cancer.

Drummer Mairi Gillanders-Newberry said: “We want to unite the community and this is our way of giving back to Clan.

“I have a couple of friends who were supported by Clan and we are so lucky to have them.”

What songs are in the medley?

Rise Up by Andra Day is the first song to be performed, before allowing for a moment of reflection in Diddy and Faith Evans’ I’ll Be Missing You.

Mrs Gillanders-Newberry added: “During the karaoke, people will have a moment to remember the loved ones they have lost.”

The band during their recording session in the studio. Image: Glitz.

The band will step it up a notch by moving into Survivor by Destiny’s Child, to represent the strength of those battling cancer, and then onto Queen’s We Are The Champions as a nod to all Clan does.

The medley will finish with Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me by George Michael and Elton John.

“We thought this would be the perfect finale, where everyone can sing along,” Mrs Gillanders-Newberry added.

“It’s a beautiful song and a powerful message, it’s just a really nice song to finish with.”

‘It can relate to everyone’s story’

The band are raising money for Clan Cancer. Image: Glitz.

Glitz will perform their usual set at Clan’s 40th anniversary ball, and incorporate the karaoke version of the medley into the evening.

The band has released the medley ahead of the ball, so that people can download it and start learning the lyrics.

Mrs Gillanders-Newberry said: “When we were recording the medley, we really thought about the message we wanted to give.

“This medley is uplifting and is for everyone. We want to have as much impact as we can for the charity.”

Clan’s 40th anniversary ball takes place on Saturday, September 30 at the Beach Ballroom.

If you would like to purchase Glitz’s Clan medley, head to their website here.

Conversation