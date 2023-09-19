‘I leave work at a moment’s notice to save lives with the RNLI – my boss is so understanding, they donated £10k to Stonehaven station’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I leave work at a moment’s notice to save lives with the RNLI – my boss is so understanding, they donated £10k to Stonehaven station’

For RNLI Stonehaven station manager Andy Martin, every minute counts - something he is grateful his employers understand.

By Lottie Hood
Andy Martin at Stonehaven RNLI
Andy Martin has been volunteering on lifeboats for nearly 18 years. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When people pick their careers, they often do not think about its proximity to the sea or the lack of questions asked when they disappear.

However, for RNLI Stonehaven station manager Andy Martin, every minute counts.

Like many volunteers, when a call for help comes in, the former Royal Navy man drops everything, picks up his trauma kit and gets to the lifeboat as quickly as possible.

There is very little time for explanations when someone’s life is at risk.

Something Mr Martin, 49, is grateful his full-time employers not only understand but have also donated £10,000 to the cause.

The RNLI Stonehaven station
Volunteers at RNLI Stonehaven have a launch time of 10 minutes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Ten-minute launch time ‘crucial’ when lives are in danger

Mr Martin has been volunteering on lifeboats for nearly 18 years, the amount of time he has been employed by Hunting Energy Services.

After leaving the Navy, the maintenance facility manager in Aberdeen joined the RNLI when it came to Stonehaven in 2013.

Soon the dad-of-three was juggling what felt like two full-time jobs, a family and also a distance bachelor of engineering degree – spurred on by inhaling large amounts of caffeine.

While a lot of his role with RNLI falls in the evenings and weekends, there have been a few times he has had to rush out of work.

Andy Martin at Stonehaven RNLI
Andy Martin station manager at RNLI Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Martin said: “The handful of jobs that I have had to disappear off in the middle of the day, Hunting have been very accommodating.

“They understand it if somebody’s life at risk that’s probably more important than if I’m doing hour by hour.

“We were at a job a few months ago to a vessel on fire just off Stonehaven with one person on board.

“A person in the water is probably the most crucial thing we will ever go out to do because lives are in grave and imminent danger.

“That’s a great example of a job that’s crucial.

“That 10 minutes makes all the difference and being able to drop everything and leave immediately no questions asked, it’s crucial for jobs like that.”

Funds go towards new RNLI Stonehaven station

However, for some crew, they do not receive the same level of understanding.

The conflict of demands can sometimes force volunteers to choose between their job and volunteering.

Mr Martin said the support received from his employer has helped him stay with the company longer.

The current station's changing rooms.
The current station’s changing rooms. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “I’m quite comfortable doing the job I’m in because it allows me to do my other job albeit one I don’t get paid for and for me that works out great.”

Seeing the dedication from their employee, Hunting Energy Services wanted to help give something back.

After RNLI launched an appeal for a new lifeboat station in Stonehaven this summer, the company offered to donate £10,000 to the appeal.

The funds will help the crew move from their current base of makeshift cabins to a new state-of-the-art lifeboat station.

Mr Martin is an ‘inspiration to those around him’

Hunting’s managing director, Stewart Barrie, said: “At Hunting, we understand the importance of Andy’s life outside the office and his role as station manager.

“We are more than happy to provide the necessary support that will allow him to continue delivering his invaluable experience and insight to the RNLI.

Stewart Barrie (Hunting Energy Services) and Andy Martin (RNLI Stonehaven Lifeboat Operations Manager)
Stewart Barrie, managing director of Hunting Energy Services and Andy Martin RNLI Stonehaven operations manager. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Relying on the support of its volunteers and those who donate time, money, and resources to its stations throughout the UK and Ireland, Andy is a massive asset to the RNLI, particularly the Stonehaven Lifeboat Station where he operates from.

“Hunting is incredibly proud of the time and effort Andy has dedicated to the RNLI over his years of volunteering.

“As a vital member of the Hunting team and the RNLI, he is an inspiration to those around him.”

The JustGiving page can be found here. 

For those interested in volunteering with RNLI Stonehaven, please email stonehaven@rnli.org.uk

