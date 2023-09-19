Inverness photographer captures stunning ‘bucket list’ shot of bride and groom under Northern Lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness photographer captures stunning ‘bucket list’ shot of bride and groom under Northern Lights

The photographer said the snap was a 'really special moment'.

By Chris Cromar
Bride and groom standing under the Northern Lights.
Michael Carver snapped the newly wedded couple under the Northern Lights. Image: Michael Carver.

A Highland photographer has hit the jackpot after managing to snap a picture of a newlywed couple under the Northern Lights.

Michael Carver, who runs Michael Carver Photography in Inverness, managed to get a stunning photo last night at the wedding of Rebecca MacDonald and Chris Oren.

Mr Carver was taking photos for the couple on their special day at Bogbain Farm, which is just to the south of Inverness when he captured the “really special moment”.

Michael Carver taking a photo of himself in mirror.
Michael Carver has been a wedding photographer for the past 10 years. Image: Michael Carver.

Explaining what happened, he said: “As I packed up and left, I picked up a text from my partner Ashley saying to have a look at the skies for the Northern Lights.

“I pulled out my phone, pointed it north and noticed the lights were glowing.

“I know how quickly this can come and go, so I shouted at some poor guy who was smoking outside to quickly run in and grab the bride and groom whilst I set up my camera.”

Initially, the new Mrs Oren was nowhere to be seen, but she was “dragged” from the dancefloor and went outside the venue to join her husband for the big photo.

10 years to get Northern Lights wedding photo

Explaining what happened next, Mr Carver said: “I set them up and had a couple of minutes of it whilst it was flaring really big to try and get the photo.

“Fortunately I got one that was kind of in focus, sharp and worked.”

After this, he showed the “thrilled” Mr and Mrs Oren the results of the shot, as well as guests at the wedding, who were “amazed” at the results.

The photographer, who has been covering weddings for the past 10 years, said getting a picture like this under the Northern Lights was something that he always wanted to do, however was unable to.

The Northern Lights in the sky.
The Northern Lights were out in full flow across the region last night.

“It kind of all came together last night, so it’s cool. I was just excited to get home and get it on to the computer and make sure that it was all good.

“It looked good on the back of the camera, but until I got on the screen and make sure it was all good, but fortunately it was.”

Residents across the north and north-east were treated to the spectacular phenomenon last night.

Shades of green and purple were visible from Aberdeen city centre to Wick.

We’ve compiled the best photos from our readers – view our stunning gallery here.

