Inverness photographer captures stunning ‘bucket list’ shot of bride and groom under Northern Lights

A Highland photographer has hit the jackpot after managing to snap a picture of a newlywed couple under the Northern Lights.

Michael Carver, who runs Michael Carver Photography in Inverness, managed to get a stunning photo last night at the wedding of Rebecca MacDonald and Chris Oren.

Mr Carver was taking photos for the couple on their special day at Bogbain Farm, which is just to the south of Inverness when he captured the “really special moment”.

Explaining what happened, he said: “As I packed up and left, I picked up a text from my partner Ashley saying to have a look at the skies for the Northern Lights.

“I pulled out my phone, pointed it north and noticed the lights were glowing.

“I know how quickly this can come and go, so I shouted at some poor guy who was smoking outside to quickly run in and grab the bride and groom whilst I set up my camera.”

Initially, the new Mrs Oren was nowhere to be seen, but she was “dragged” from the dancefloor and went outside the venue to join her husband for the big photo.

10 years to get Northern Lights wedding photo

Explaining what happened next, Mr Carver said: “I set them up and had a couple of minutes of it whilst it was flaring really big to try and get the photo.

“Fortunately I got one that was kind of in focus, sharp and worked.”

After this, he showed the “thrilled” Mr and Mrs Oren the results of the shot, as well as guests at the wedding, who were “amazed” at the results.

The photographer, who has been covering weddings for the past 10 years, said getting a picture like this under the Northern Lights was something that he always wanted to do, however was unable to.

“It kind of all came together last night, so it’s cool. I was just excited to get home and get it on to the computer and make sure that it was all good.

“It looked good on the back of the camera, but until I got on the screen and make sure it was all good, but fortunately it was.”

Residents across the north and north-east were treated to the spectacular phenomenon last night.

Shades of green and purple were visible from Aberdeen city centre to Wick.

