Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A real asset to the town’: RNLI launches fundraising appeal for new lifeboat station in Stonehaven

The new state-of-the-art lifeboat station will benefit the 30-strong crew and those they rescue.

By Ellie Milne
The Stonehaven RNLI volunteers are hoping to raise £50,000 with help from the community to open its new lifeboat station next year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dedicated lifeboat volunteers in Stonehaven have been saving lives at sea for more than 130 years.

The lifeboat launches from the same boat shed as it did back in 1867 which was taken over by the RNLI when it came to the town in 2013.

A decade later, the crew still uses a makeshift station made up of cabins as their home base.

The group of 30 or so volunteers, which include doctors, paramedics and police officers, meet at the harbour for training twice a week – with the lifeboat, Jamie Hunter, sent out in the water come rain or shine.

The current makeshift lifeboat station in Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With a small changing area and one communal room, the crew is restricted for space, especially when a call comes in, but it does not hold them back from getting the job done.

Looking to the future, the RNLI has announced plans for a new state-of-the-art lifeboat station in Stonehaven which will benefit the crew and those they rescue.

Planning permission has been submitted for a purpose-built building at the harbour which was previously used by the Maritime Rescue Institute and the Survitec Group.

Crew members getting ready for training. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Today, RNLI Stonehaven launched its fundraising campaign to help make the new lifeboat station a reality.

They are hoping to raise £50,000 with help from the local community through a series of fundraising events and their JustGiving page.

Everything they need and more

The Stonehaven crew shared the plans for the new building during their weekly Thursday night training session.

As some of the boat crew hit the water, lifeboat operations manager and helm Andy Martin described the impact the new space will have.

The boat crew during training in Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “We knew the building had been used in the past as a lifeboat station, so when we heard they were looking to sell it, we let the RNLI know.

“To have a building there, that is almost ready to go, is the ideal situation for us. And, having the boat, the launch rig and the crew all in one building, and away from the main part of the harbour, from a safety perspective, it has so many pluses.

“I think it’ll be a real asset to the town once it’s all in place.”

Andy Martin is RNLI Stonehaven’s lifeboat operations manager. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The site already has everything the lifesaving volunteers require – and more – including a large integrated boat hall, space for training, an operations room, changing and shower facilities and a mechanic’s workshop.

One of the most important upgrades will be a designated casualty recovery area where those who have been rescued and their families can feel safe.

The building will have a kitchen and breakout room which will become a social hub for volunteers and their families.

The building which will be transformed into the RNLI station. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s important for the crew to trust each other, so the social aspect is absolutely crucial,” he added.

“The RNLI designers have been very involved in speaking with us at every stage so the crew feels like they are part of the process.”

Generous donations

A permanent shop for the fundraisers, who currently only have access to a pop-up in the town, is also part of the plans, as well as classrooms so the crew can showcase their work and teach people how to stay safe in the water.

The Jamie Hunter lifeboat was launched for training in Stonehaven on Thursday evening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Overall, the building will cost about £900,000 which includes cover for roof repairs and minor alterations, and the introduction of more energy-efficient materials for the roof, heating, fixtures and fittings.

The fundraising efforts have been kicked off with the help of Hunting Energy Services who have contributed £5,000 to the campaign.

The company and its employees have an overall fundraising target of £10,000 which they will raise through a number of events, including the Kiltwalk this Sunday and the Beast Race.

A headshot of Stewart Barrie
Stewart Barrie of Hunting Energy Services. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Stewart Barrie, Hunting’s managing director, said: “This year we took a different approach to how we choose what charities we support with more employee input.

“The RNLI came out very quickly as an obvious choice. We have two facilities nearby, in Fourdon and Portlethen, so a lot of staff are associated with coastal villages. This fundraiser is close to home for many so they have a very strong connection.”

