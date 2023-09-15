Work begins on new £11.4m library, council and family resource centre at former Ellon Academy site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work begins on new £11.4m library, council and family resource centre at former Ellon Academy site

The multi-purpose building will include a family resource centre, library and council office.

By Ellie Milne
Pictured, from left: Louise McAllister, Aberdeenshire Council Leader, Gillian Owen, John Crawley, Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte, Formartine Area Committee chair man Iain Taylor and Isobel Davidson. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Pictured, from left: Louise McAllister, Aberdeenshire Council Leader, Gillian Owen, John Crawley, Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte, Formartine Area Committee chair man Iain Taylor and Isobel Davidson. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Work has begun on a planned £11.4million “civic hub” in Ellon town centre.

Ground has now been broken on Bridge Street for a new multi-purpose building on the grounds of the old academy.

The project due to be completed by February 2025.

The two-storey building will include a family resource centre, library and council office and is part of a wider masterplan for the area.

Members of the Formartine area committee approved the plans in March last year.

At the time, it was described as a “fantastic addition” to the town.

What will the ‘hub’ offer?

An artist’s impression of the Ellon office complex. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

The building will bring together all the facilities under one roof with a main public entrance leading to a customer service point and library.

The family resource centre will have its own separate entrance with an enclosed play area.

In the council office, there will be a ceremony room, registrar’s office, a meeting room for the Formartine area committee and an open plan space for up to 80 staff members.

A car park with electric vehicle charging points, cycle lockers and stands will be accessible from Union Street, while the landscaping will include planting to support pollinating insects.

A walnut tree on the edge of the site, believed to be about 130-years-old, will be protected and act as a link between the site’s “former and future uses”.

New Ellon development

Pictured, from left: Morrison construction manager Michael Black, Councillor Louise McAllister, Morrison north-east managing director Mike Bruce, Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen, Councillor John Crawley, Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte, Formartine Area Committee chairman Iain Taylor, architect Ana Garcia, architectural technologist Astrid McLeod, Councillor Isobel Davidson and area committee officer Claire Young
Pictured, from left: Morrison construction manager Michael Black, Councillor Louise McAllister, Morrison north-east managing director Mike Bruce, Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen, Councillor John Crawley, Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte, Formartine Area Committee chairman Iain Taylor, architect Ana Garcia, architectural technologist Astrid McLeod, Councillor Isobel Davidson and area committee officer Claire Young. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Representatives from the council and Morrison Construction attended the site to mark the start of the project.

Provost Judy Whyte said: “The project will bring together a number of services in one location, with a real focus on community use.

“By encouraging greater footfall in the area, I hope the new facility will also bring benefits to the wider town centre.”

Iain Taylor, chairman of the Formartine area committee, added: “It’s very pleasing to see work starting on what is a very well-known town centre site and that represents a substantial investment in our town.

“As well as creating a civic hub, the new building will bring a number of council teams together on one site, freeing up other sites in the town for other uses, including retail.”

