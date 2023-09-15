Two men in hospital after serious crash on A96 near Huntly

Two men were injured in a horrific three-car smash that closed the A96 near Huntly for six hours last night.

A 54-year-old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) following the accident on the Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Siloch.

Another man, 53, was taken to the ARI by ambulance.

Police, fire and paramedics attended alongside the air ambulance.

Their condition is unknown.

The incident, one mile south of the Aberdeenshire town, happened at 5.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm on Thursday September 14 officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the A96 to Huntly road near Siloch.

“Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary via air ambulance.

“A 53-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.”

She added: “The road was closed for approximately six hours and reopened around 11.50pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Three fire appliances from Huntly, Insch and Dufftown were dispatched.

Upon arrival, firefighters used power rescue equipment and small tools.

Crews began leaving the scene at around 7.20pm, with the last crew leaving about 30 minutes later.