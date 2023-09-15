Two men in hospital after serious crash on A96 near Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men in hospital after serious crash on A96 near Huntly

One of the injured men was taken to the ARI by helicopter.

By Louise Glen
A police car sits in the middle of the A96 behind a road closed sign.
Police closed the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road following a three vehicle crash. Image: Jasperimage.

Two men were injured in a horrific three-car smash that closed the A96 near Huntly for six hours last night.

A 54-year-old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) following the accident on the Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Siloch.

Another man, 53, was taken to the ARI by ambulance.

Police, fire and paramedics attended alongside the air ambulance.

Their condition is unknown.

The incident, one mile south of the Aberdeenshire town, happened at 5.40pm.

Three-car crash near Huntly on the A96

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm on Thursday September 14 officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the A96 to Huntly road near Siloch.

“Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary via air ambulance.

Police on the scene of a three-car-crash near Huntly.
The A96 near Huntly was closed due to a serious crash involving three vehicles. Image: Jasperimage

“A 53-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.”

She added: “The road was closed for approximately six hours and reopened around 11.50pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Three fire appliances from Huntly, Insch and Dufftown were dispatched.

Upon arrival, firefighters used power rescue equipment and small tools.

Crews began leaving the scene at around 7.20pm, with the last crew leaving about 30 minutes later.

