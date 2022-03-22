Ellon town centre turnaround predicted as plans for new council offices approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon town centre turnaround predicted as plans for new council offices approved

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 22, 2022, 6:01 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 6:05 pm
The plans for new council offices in Ellon have been approved. Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team
The plans for new council offices in Ellon have been approved. Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team

Councillors predicted a new golden age for the heart of Ellon as they unanimously approved plans for a huge new town centre office complex.

The new local authority building will be created on the old Ellon Academy site.

It will being a new library, family resource centre and registrar’s office together under one roof – with space for about 160 workers.

Members of the Formartine Area Committee rubber-stamped the proposal today.

How the ground floor of the newly approved Ellon offices complex will look.

Ellon offices approved amid high hopes for business boost

Councillor Louise McAllister reckons the Aberdeenshire Council development will inject new life into Ellon.

She said: “I think the regeneration of the town centre will only be helped by the addition of this building.

“The additional footfall for the town centre shops and cafés will help to reduce what was lost when the school moved.

“It’s hoped that most of the staff in the building will venture out into the streets of Ellon during their lunch breaks.

“That’s really going to be a positive for us.”

This concept image shows how the new office will look.

Unhappy neighbour invites councillors to his ‘bedroom or lounge’ before making decision

Nigel Wooley, who lives across the road, attended the virtual meeting to urge councillors to urge councillors to change the layout of the scheme.

He said: “There is going to be material loss of light from this building to the properties belonging to myself, my neighbours and those in Banavie Court.

“We are going to be overshadowed by this building with its current location.”

Another image of the freshly approved blueprints for the Ellon offices.

He added that the offices would create a “significant loss of privacy” by overlooking into the bedrooms of his and other properties along Bridge Street.

“You’re welcome to come round to my house, come round to my lounge or bedroom, and you will come to the same conclusion about loss of privacy,” he added.

Council offices a ‘fantastic addition’ to Ellon

But these concerns were swatted aside by officials who argued that his home is too far away to have been taken into account during preparatory work.

And Gillian Owen led calls for the application to be approved.

The Tory councillor said the development would be a “fantastic addition” to the town and would “help with the local economy”.

Speed restriction to be added to road

She added a condition that would see a rumble strip installed on Union Street to encourage drivers to slow down.

Her suggestion was unanimously supported by the rest of the committee.

The new facility will be built on the western side of Bridge Street but the north of the site will remain empty and is expected to be developed separately.

Demolition work started on the two former Ellon Academy buildings back in September 2016 and the sites had been lying empty since.

Let there be lights? £100k cost could dim hopes of tackling anti-social youths at Ellon park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal