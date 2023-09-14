Emergency services called to crash on A96 near Huntly

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is closed in both directions following a crash near Huntly.

The incident happened around one mile south the Aberdeenshire town at around 5.40pm.

Police, fire and paramedics are in attendance.

An air ambulance has also been seen landing close to the scene.

The road is closed to all traffic as emergency crews remain at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Rescue Service was first alerted to a crash on the busy trunk road at around 5.45pm.

Two fire appliances from Huntly and Insch were dispatched to the scene.

The incident is ongoing.

Police have been approached for comment.

Bus services facing ‘major delays’

Stagecoach Bluebird is warning of major delays to services operating in the area.

In a statement posted to Twitter, operators warned services M96, 10, 10A and 10B will be diverted at Kellockbank towards Insch and through Gartly to Huntly.

More as we get it.