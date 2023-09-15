Jump onboard for half price! First Bus offering passengers discount on tickets for four weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jump onboard for half price! First Bus offering passengers discount on tickets for four weeks

The bus company is encouraging more people to travel by bus.

By Ellie Milne
Number 3 bus service in Aberdeen
First Bus is offering customers 50% off its "three-in-seven bundle tickets. Pictured is the number three service on Mid Stocket Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

First Bus is offering customers a 50% discount on select tickets to encourage more people in Aberdeen to use public transport.

Passengers will be able to travel on city centre services at a reduced price for the next four weeks, until Thursday, October 12.

The half price deal is available on the “three-in-seven day bundle” ticket which will reduce the price from £14.20 to £7.10.

The ticket covers three full days of travel across a seven-day period.

The offer coincides with the introduction of a bus priority zone in the city centre with new bus gates on Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street.

These aim to help reduce travel times for buses in Aberdeen and offer passengers a more reliable service.

Bus gate on Guild Street, Aberdeen
New bus gates on Guild Street in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

How to claim First Bus discount

Customers can visit the First Bus website or app to purchase their discounted three-in-seven day bundle tickets.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “The importance of bus travel to the city of Aberdeen has never been more evident as Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government signalled with their investment in encouraging more people to make the switch from car to more sustainable and environmentally friendly modes of transport.

“The opening of the new priority measures in the city centre is the first positive step towards helping buses flow through the city centre quicker than they have before while also improving reliability of bus travel.

“We hope this discounted ticket offer will help make the sustainable travel choice easier for people across Aberdeen and bring more people onto the bus who may not have travelled by bus for a while.”

