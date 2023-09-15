Jump onboard for half price! First Bus offering passengers discount on tickets for four weeks

First Bus is offering customers a 50% discount on select tickets to encourage more people in Aberdeen to use public transport.

Passengers will be able to travel on city centre services at a reduced price for the next four weeks, until Thursday, October 12.

The half price deal is available on the “three-in-seven day bundle” ticket which will reduce the price from £14.20 to £7.10.

The ticket covers three full days of travel across a seven-day period.

The offer coincides with the introduction of a bus priority zone in the city centre with new bus gates on Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street.

These aim to help reduce travel times for buses in Aberdeen and offer passengers a more reliable service.

How to claim First Bus discount

Customers can visit the First Bus website or app to purchase their discounted three-in-seven day bundle tickets.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “The importance of bus travel to the city of Aberdeen has never been more evident as Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government signalled with their investment in encouraging more people to make the switch from car to more sustainable and environmentally friendly modes of transport.

“The opening of the new priority measures in the city centre is the first positive step towards helping buses flow through the city centre quicker than they have before while also improving reliability of bus travel.

“We hope this discounted ticket offer will help make the sustainable travel choice easier for people across Aberdeen and bring more people onto the bus who may not have travelled by bus for a while.”