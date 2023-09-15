Gothenburg Greats sign hare ahead of Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend

Several of Aberdeen’s well-loved Gothenburg Greats are signing off on the hare sculpture designed in honour of their victory.

Legends Willie Miller, Neil Simpson, John Hewitt and Jim Leighton signed the Gothenburg Great sculpture ahead of it going under the hammer on Monday.

It is hoped it will help raise thousands more for cancer charity Clan.

This weekend, scores of families will head to the Music Hall to see 40 hares gathered in one spot before they go up for auction next week.

It is the culmination of a summer-long interactive trail spanning across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and even the islands.

The Big Hop Farewell Weekend runs across Saturday and Sunday.

There the public will have one last opportunity to view the art pieces which were made in celebration of the charity’s 40th anniversary.

Signed hare will help raise funds for charity

Neil Simpson is the first to add his signature to the Gothenburg Great hare which was placed outside Pittodrie for The Big Hop Trail.

The hare was designed using Blackburn artist Lesley D McKenzie’s fond memories of Aberdeen FC bringing home the European Cup from Gothenburg in 1983.

She worked on the 6ft hare for a month before the red and white artwork was placed on the trail.

The signing comes ahead of the auction on Monday.

The 40 hares and five of the 52 leveret sculptures be auctioned off with bidding starting at £3,000.

They will be sold by Bargain Hunt presenter and auctioneer Charles Hanson and all the proceeds will go to Clan Cancer Support.

For more information or to book your ticket for the weekend event or auction, click here.