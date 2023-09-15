Gothenburg Greats sign hare ahead of Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gothenburg Greats sign hare ahead of Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend

The signing from the Aberdeen FC stars comes ahead of the Big Hop Weekend Farewell and auction. 

By Lottie Hood
Neil Simpson with the Great Gothenburg hare.
Former Aberdeen FC player Neil Simpson put his name to the hare. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Several of Aberdeen’s well-loved Gothenburg Greats are signing off on the hare sculpture designed in honour of their victory.

Legends Willie Miller, Neil Simpson, John Hewitt and Jim Leighton signed the Gothenburg Great sculpture ahead of it going under the hammer on Monday.

It is hoped it will help raise thousands more for cancer charity Clan.

This weekend, scores of families will head to the Music Hall to see 40 hares gathered in one spot before they go up for auction next week.

It is the culmination of a summer-long interactive trail spanning across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and even the islands.

Neil Simpson's signature
Neil Simpson is known for part in securing a victory over Real Madrid in 1983. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Big Hop Farewell Weekend runs across Saturday and Sunday.

There the public will have one last opportunity to view the art pieces which were made in celebration of the charity’s 40th anniversary.

The hares being transported.
The hares arriving in Aberdeen ahead of the weekend. Image: Rebecca Buchan/ DC Thomson

Signed hare will help raise funds for charity

Neil Simpson is the first to add his signature to the Gothenburg Great hare which was placed outside Pittodrie for The Big Hop Trail.

The hare was designed using Blackburn artist Lesley D McKenzie’s fond memories of Aberdeen FC bringing home the European Cup from Gothenburg in 1983.

She worked on the 6ft hare for a month before the red and white artwork was placed on the trail.

Gothenburg Great hare
The Gothenburg Great hare was designed by Blackburn artist Lesley D. McKenzie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The signing comes ahead of the auction on Monday.

The 40 hares and five of the 52 leveret sculptures be auctioned off with bidding starting at £3,000.

They will be sold by Bargain Hunt presenter and auctioneer Charles Hanson and all the proceeds will go to Clan Cancer Support.

For more information or to book your ticket for the weekend event or auction, click here.

All you need to know about The Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend in Aberdeen

