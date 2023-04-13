Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries and swimming pool say closures are ‘unlawful’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners in Aberdeen have received legal advice over the closure of a city swimming pool and six libraries – with the decision said to be unlawful.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool and libraries in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside have already closed as part of the city’s budget cuts.

Two groups – Save Aberdeen Libraries and Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool – have been campaigning tirelessly since the announcement to try and save the city facilities.

Today, representatives from the groups met with legal professionals to find out if they can legally challenge the council’s decision.

Solicitor Advocate Mike Dailly advised them the the closure of the Aberdeen libraries and swimming pool appear to be “unlawful” based on recent Scottish case law.

‘No consultation undertaken’

In a statement shared this evening, campaigners said: “Our legal advice is that the council has failed to undertake proper equality impact assessments in relation to the impact closure will have on local people with protected characteristics under the 2010 Equality Act – including those with disabilities and young and older people.

“No consultation was undertaken with service users.

“Our legal advice is that the closure policy may also be unlawful indirect discrimination in relation to particular groups of people in our communities; contrary to the Fairer Scotland Duty and a breach of the legitimate expectation that local people had in being consulted before the decision to close was made.”

Lawyers from Govan Law Centre and Grampian Community Law Centre are now backing the campaign to re-open the facilities.

They say work will now begin to ensure the legal rights of people in Aberdeen communities are respected.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

Communities protesting cuts

The council made the cuts as part of its efforts to plug a £46.6 million gap in its books.

Funding for Sport Aberdeen was reduced by £687,000, which led to the decision to close Bucksburn Swimming Pool permanently on Sunday, April 16.

Members were sent an email which stated the closure was necessary to protect the “long-term interests” of the charity, with the pool requiring £400,000 of “unfeasible” machinery repairs.

At the same time, councillors voted through proposals to “decommission” the six libraries to save a total of £280,000.

Campaigners have described all of the facilities as “vital” for their communities and said many people rely on them as learning, information and warm spaces.

A number of public meetings and protests have been held over the past month, as well as read-ins and “library love letters” being sent to councillors.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have signed online petitions calling for the pool and libraries to be saved.

Protesters have refused to be silenced, even when they were denied the chance to have their say at a special council meeting at the end of March.

Instead, a group gathered outside the Town House banging drums, chanting and holding up banners to clearly share their views.