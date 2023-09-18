Aberdeen schools could shut for three days next week due to strikes

Schools across Aberdeen could be shut for three days as strike action is planned for next week.

Primary and secondary schools could close from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.

During this time, home learning will be carried out.

It comes as thousands of key workers in schools and early years services across several Scottish councils are set to strike.

Strike action has been planned as GMB and Unison Trade Unions have rejected the latest pay offer to council workers.

Unite stated that negotiations with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities’ (COSLA) had in effect ‘collapsed’ back in June.

Strike action planned next week

This was due to a failure on the part of the local government body to request additional financial resources from the Scottish Government to fund an improved pay offer above 5%.

The trade union also demanded that the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, directly intervene in the pay dispute.

If there was a failure to do so, Unite further warned that both COSLA and the Scottish Government were in danger of repeating the ‘same mistakes’ made in last summer’s pay dispute.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “The latest offer is no significant improvement on the previous offer that was overwhelmingly rejected.

“Strike action is not something our members ever take lightly but, after a long, frustrating process, they have been left with no choice.

“This offer, like the previous offer, does not come close to maintaining the value of their wages as prices rise. It is far too little and far too late.

“Why should local authority workers in Scotland be offered less than in England? Why should they be asked to accept the unacceptable?

“If Cosla does not have the resource or the will to properly protect the wages of some of the country’s most important workers then the Scottish Government needs to intervene and intervene urgently.”