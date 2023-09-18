Over £200,000 raised in Clan’s Big Hop Trail auction: Here’s what each of the 45 hares sold for

Clan’s latest sculpture trail has raised over £200,000 for the cancer charity after being sold at auction.

The Big Hop Trail took people of all ages across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and even the islands to try and catch a glimpse of the hares.

Each of the 92 hares represents a year of Clan’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

More than 3,500 people visited The Big Hop Trail’s Farewell Event at The Music Hall in Aberdeen last weekend ahead of the auction.

And tonight’s auction has raised £202,600 for Clan Cancer Support.

Where did tonight’s auction take place?

Tonight’s auction started at 7pm and took place at Aberdeen Music Hall.

All of the hare sculptures are set to go under the hammer as celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson lead the proceedings alongside radio personality Claire Stevenson.

In total 40 large hare sculptures and five specially commissioned mini leveret sculptures sold at auction this evening with bidding starting at £1,000 per sculpture.

An online bidding room was also available for those who couldn’t attend the auction in person and wished to place a bid.

Here’s what all 45 hares sold for

We have comprised a list of what each hare sold for in tonight’s auction.

Lot number 1 (Majestic Hares)

This hare sold for £2,300.

The sculpture was designed by Blair Mccafferty aka Creature Emporium and was sponsored by Inverurie Precast Ltd.

Lot number 2 (The Hare of Hope)

This hare sold for £3,800.

The sculpture was designed by RedBetty – Natural Quirks and was sponsored by Acciona Industrial UK Ltd.

Lot number 3 (Crash Test Bunny)

This hare sold for £1,900.

The sculpture was designed by Ali Elly Design and was sponsored by Cable Solutions Worldwide Ltd.

Lot number 4 (Fresh Hare)

This hare sold for £1,900.

The sculpture was designed by Michelle Heron and was sponsored by Phil Anderson Financial Services.

Lot number 5 (Some Bunny Loves You!)

This hare sold for £1,900.

The sculpture was designed by Jess Moorhouse and was sponsored by CNOOC International.

Lot number 6 (Dark Skies)

This hare sold for £3,000.

The sculpture was designed by Anne-Marie Byrne and was sponsored by SSE Renewables.

Lot number 7 (Steel my heart)

This hare sold for £3,000.

The sculpture was designed by John F Fairley, ZX81 and was sponsored by KR Group (Scotland) Ltd.

Lot number 8 (Hop to the Wild Side)

This hare sold for £3,000.

The sculpture was designed by Michelle Heron and was sponsored by Spectrum Service Solutions Ltd.

Lot number 9 (Hare Ahoy)

This hare sold for £3,800.

The sculpture was designed by Hannah Jayne Lewin and was sponsored by Evening Express.

Lot number 10 (Turn the Tide)

This hare sold for £3,200.

The sculpture was designed by Donna Newman – Eden-Designs and was sponsored by TechnipFMC.

Lot number 11 (Forest Friends)

This hare sold for £3,400.

The sculpture was designed by Karen MacAllister and was sponsored by Celebrations of Turriff.

Lot number 12 (Spirit Of This Vibrant Land)

This hare sold for £3,300.

The sculpture was designed by Alanda Calmus and was sponsored by Lochter Activity Centre.

Lot number 13 (Jack O’Hare)

This hare sold for £3,000.

The sculpture was designed by Lindsay Allardyce – daisyglaisy and was sponsored by Eyecandy Graphics & Signs.

Lot number 14 (Great Granite)

This hare sold for £4,400.

The sculpture was designed by Sandra Webster and was sponsored by Wood.

Lot number 15 (Pictish Hare)

This hare sold for £4,400.

The sculpture was designed by Lucy Jean Thomson and was sponsored by Bancon Group.

Lot number 16 (Midnight Frolics By Moonlight)

This hare sold for £3,200.

The sculpture was designed by Yolanda Bruce and was sponsored by Stagecoach.

Lot number 17 (Quilty Pleasure)

This hare sold for £3,800.

The sculpture was designed by Gail Stirling Robertson and was sponsored by Colin Lawson Transport.

Lot number 18 (The Wicker Hare)

This hare sold for £3,000.

The sculpture was designed by SKULK (Emily Utter, Donna Briggs, Neal Macdonald) and was sponsored by The Press and Journal.

Lot number 19 (Mighty Munro)

This hare sold for £4,000.

The sculpture was designed by Louise Kirby and was sponsored by Northwood Lettings & Estate Agency and Tax Assist Accounting.

Lot number 20 (Let your dreams take flight)

This hare sold for £3,500.

The sculpture was designed by Penny Downes and was sponsored by Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

Lot number 21 (Night and Day)

This hare sold for £3,600.

The sculpture was designed by Bryan Angus and was sponsored by Deeside Activity Park.

Lot number 22 (Honey Hare)

This hare sold for £5,000.

The sculpture was designed by Donna Newman – Eden-Designs and was sponsored by Grampian Steel Services Ltd.

Lot number 23 (ImaginHare)

This hare sold for £3,600.

The sculpture was designed by MrASingh and was sponsored by The Good Sleep Company.

Lot number 24 (Zephyr)

This hare sold for £3,100.

The sculpture was designed by Ewen J Milne and was sponsored by Indaver UK Ltd.

Lot number 25 (Shapeshifter)

This hare sold for £4,000.

The sculpture was designed by Playground Design Studio and was sponsored by Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

Lot number 26 (Tri Hare)

The hare was sold for £3,600.

The sculpture was designed by Ann Falconer and was sponsored by Robert Gordon University.

Lot number 27 (Vintage Mad March Hare)

This hare was sold for £3,600.

The sculpture was designed by Cat MacKenzie and was sponsored by Serica Energy.

Lot number 28 (Life is Better by the Sea)

This hare was sold for £4,000.

The sculpture was designed by Emily Souter Designs and was sponsored by Port of Aberdeen.

Lot number 29 (Harey Biker)

This hare sold for £8,600.

The sculpture was designed by Ian Matthew and was sponsored by CS Group.

Lot number 30 (Hidden in the hedgerow)

This hare sold for £4,400.

The sculpture was designed by Jodie Bews – Everlongart and was sponsored by Mearns and Gill & Northwards Ltd.

Lot number 31 (Alast-Hare)

This hare sold for £4,100.

The sculpture was designed by Sandra Russell and was sponsored by Gary Walker Wealth Management.

Lot number 32 (The Stars, the Moon, the Infinite Galaxies)

This hare sold for £3,600.

The sculpture was designed by Fiona Chance/Createwithus and was sponsored by Bilfinger UK Ltd.

Lot number 33 (Skipper O’Hare)

This hare sold for £10,000.

The sculpture was designed by Ali Elly Design and was sponsored by North Star.

Lot number 34 (Fair Isle Lang Lugs)

This hare sold for £3,400.

The sculpture was designed by Jenny McHardy and was sponsored by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Lot number 35 (Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow)

This hare sold for £4,000.

The sculpture was designed by Mel Shand and was sponsored by John Mutch & PPS Glass Fibre Ltd.

Lot number 36 (The Gothenburg Great)

This hare sold for £15,000.

The sculpture was designed by Lesley D McKenzie and was sponsored by CCDP LLP Chartered Building Services Engineers.

Lot number 37 (Hare Styles “Treat People With Kindness”)

This hare sold for £4,400.

The sculpture was designed by Vanessa Gibson and was sponsored by Original 106.

Lot number 38 (And I shall go into a hare (the shapeshifter) & In the Burrow)

This hare sold for £9,000.

The sculpture was designed by Anne-Marie Byrne and was sponsored by KNC Groundworks Limited.

Lot Number 39 (Where the Wildflowers Grow)



This hare sold for £4,000.

The sculpture was designed by Amy Singer and was designed by Forest Farm – The Organic Dairy.

Lot number 40 (Mr Greenglass)

This hare was sold for £15,000.

The sculpture was designed by Shelagh Swanson and was sponsored by Stagecoach.

Lot number 41 (Hope)

This hare sold for £2,800.

The sculpture was designed by Gilly McLaren.

Lot number 42 (The Slow Hare)

This hare sold for £2,000.

The sculpture was designed by Kym Parker.

Lot number 43 (Flourish)

This hare sold for £3,000.

The sculpture was designed by Mary Butterworth.

Lot number 44 (Golden Hour)

This hare sold for £3,200.

The sculpture was designed by WhimSicAL LusH.

In a post on social media, The Big Hop Trail called the night “amazing” as they wrote:

“After an amazing night at The Music Hall, we are delighted to reveal that tonight’s auction has raised £202,600 for Clan Cancer Support.

“The biggest thank you to everyone who attended & bid on-line. What a night!”

