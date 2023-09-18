Aberdeen have no fear of facing Eintracht Frankfurt, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen have no fear of facing Eintracht Frankfurt, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Clarkson aims to tap into his experience of Champions League action with Liverpool when facing 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson insists Aberdeen have no fear of facing Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

The Dons kick-off their Europa Conference League group stage campaign against Frankfurt at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday.

Frankfurt are seven games undefeated in all competitions this season under new manager Dino Toppmoller.

Aberdeen’s form is in stark contrast as Barry Robson’s side are still without a league win after five Premiership games.

Eintracht Frankfurt also boast a formidable recent pedigree, having won the Europa League title in 2022, beating Rangers in the final.

Clarkson accepts Aberdeen face a mammoth task in their group G opener – but says there is no trepidation.

The 21-year-old former Liverpool midfielder said: “Frankfurt are a good side, and I have heard a lot about them and the success they have had.

“We will play top teams in this group and they will all be tough games.

“However, we will not fear anyone.

“We will go out and give it our best shot.”

Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland (left) and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action. Image: SNS.

The challenge of facing Frankfurt

Aberdeen will also face PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) as the club compete in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the favourites to land the Conference League title.

Last season,, Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

Their squad includes attacking midfielder Mario Gotze, who scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Germany’s Mario Gotze celebrates winning the World Cup at the Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janerio, Brazil. Image: PA.

Clarkson said: “I’ve never played German opposition before.

“It will be a good challenge for us over the next few games in Europe.

“Eintracht Frankfurt play at a great stadium and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Understanding European demands

Aberdeen’s stuttering start to the season continued with third successive defeat as they lost out 2-0 at Hearts at the weekend.

Influential playmaker Clarkson is no stranger to European group stage action – and  aims to bring that experience to the Dons.

During his time at six-time European champions Liverpool, Clarkson started in the Champions League in a 1-1 group stage draw against FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

He was also in match-day squads against Real Madrid, Ajax, Atalanta and Red Bull Leipzig.

On the demands of continental competition, Clarkson said: “I understand the travel and all the other stuff from my taste of the Champions League.

“The European ones are the best competitions and we want to do as well as we can.

“We will have a better understanding going into this group of games – an understanding of how different teams play and how to make the most of the occasions.”

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Lessons learned from Hacken loss

Aberdeen dropped into the Conference League following a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Swedish club BK Hacken in the Europa League play-offs.

The Dons battled back from 2-0 down in Gothenburg to draw 2-2 in the first leg.

However, their Europa League group stage dream was destroyed as Hacken triumphed 3-1 at Pittodrie in the return.

Clarkson is confident valuable lessons have been learned from that disappointment.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie reacts after the final whistle of the Uefa Europa League play-off second leg match at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

He said: “We went out and had a go in both legs against Hacken.

“Out there (in Sweden) we got a draw, which was a positive result.

“At home, we had a go and had more chances than Hacken, but they caught us at the right time.

“I felt we could have won both legs.

“They are a good team and Swedish champions and it was a good test.

“I felt we could have won both legs.

“You learn from every game.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Clarkson can deliver creative spark

Aberdeen will look to Clarkson to provide a creative spark, be it from open play or dead ball delivery, in a bid to stun Eintracht Frankfurt.

Asked if more space can open up for him in European games, Clarkson said: “Yes, it can happen.

“That is the beauty of playing in Europe, because it is different to the domestic game.

“There are different players, cultures, good teams and some top talent.

“It is about learning from each game and using the experience you gain.

“However, I am playing for Aberdeen, which is a big club as well.”

‘It is a marathon, not a sprint’

Dons boss Barry Robson overhauled the squad with 13 new signings secured during a busy summer transfer window.

It is clear that rebuilt squad are still struggling to gel as the Reds have secured just one victory in eight games in all competitions so far this season.

Clarkson was one of the first signings of Robson’s summer rebuild when arriving on  four-year deal from Liverpool.

Following a successful season-long loan from the Anfield club, the Dons moved to secure the marquee signing of England under-21 cap Clarkson.

When questioned about the disappointing start to the season, Clarkson was quick to point out it is still very early in a campaign.

He said: “We all want to do well in Europe.

“We also know where we want to be in the league and we want two good cup runs as well.

“There is a lot to play for – it is a marathon not a sprint.”

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full-time against Hearts. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Scottish football commentator Derek Rae
Derek Rae: Commentator on why Aberdeen face Europa Conference League baptism of fire at…
Referee Kevin Clancy shows Hearts' Peter Haring a yellow card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: Hearts' Peter Haring twice let-off with second booking by Kevin Clancy against…
2
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts
Aberdeen fan view: Rebuild was needed but at what cost?
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson may be victim of his own success -…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster disappointed to lose loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby who returns…
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 at Hearts. Image:SNS
Graeme Shinnie calls for mental toughness as Aberdeen's league slump continues
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Clint Lancaster concedes better team won as Aberdeen Women beaten 4-0 by Celtic
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen.
Nadine Hanssen backs Aberdeen Women to move on from midweek Hibs defeat for Celtic…
Hearts' Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson understands fans' fury as winless start to Premiership continues with…
Steve Clarke at the side of the pitch for Scotland during the Euros 2024 qualifiers
Richard Gordon: Scotland look sure bets for Euro 2024 now after main priority of…

Conversation