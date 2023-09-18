Aberdeen have no fear of facing Eintracht Frankfurt, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson insists Aberdeen have no fear of facing Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

The Dons kick-off their Europa Conference League group stage campaign against Frankfurt at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday.

Frankfurt are seven games undefeated in all competitions this season under new manager Dino Toppmoller.

Aberdeen’s form is in stark contrast as Barry Robson’s side are still without a league win after five Premiership games.

Eintracht Frankfurt also boast a formidable recent pedigree, having won the Europa League title in 2022, beating Rangers in the final.

Clarkson accepts Aberdeen face a mammoth task in their group G opener – but says there is no trepidation.

The 21-year-old former Liverpool midfielder said: “Frankfurt are a good side, and I have heard a lot about them and the success they have had.

“We will play top teams in this group and they will all be tough games.

“However, we will not fear anyone.

“We will go out and give it our best shot.”

The challenge of facing Frankfurt

Aberdeen will also face PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) as the club compete in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the favourites to land the Conference League title.

Last season,, Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga and reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

Their squad includes attacking midfielder Mario Gotze, who scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Clarkson said: “I’ve never played German opposition before.

“It will be a good challenge for us over the next few games in Europe.

“Eintracht Frankfurt play at a great stadium and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Understanding European demands

Aberdeen’s stuttering start to the season continued with third successive defeat as they lost out 2-0 at Hearts at the weekend.

Influential playmaker Clarkson is no stranger to European group stage action – and aims to bring that experience to the Dons.

During his time at six-time European champions Liverpool, Clarkson started in the Champions League in a 1-1 group stage draw against FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

He was also in match-day squads against Real Madrid, Ajax, Atalanta and Red Bull Leipzig.

On the demands of continental competition, Clarkson said: “I understand the travel and all the other stuff from my taste of the Champions League.

“The European ones are the best competitions and we want to do as well as we can.

“We will have a better understanding going into this group of games – an understanding of how different teams play and how to make the most of the occasions.”

Lessons learned from Hacken loss

Aberdeen dropped into the Conference League following a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Swedish club BK Hacken in the Europa League play-offs.

The Dons battled back from 2-0 down in Gothenburg to draw 2-2 in the first leg.

However, their Europa League group stage dream was destroyed as Hacken triumphed 3-1 at Pittodrie in the return.

Clarkson is confident valuable lessons have been learned from that disappointment.

He said: “We went out and had a go in both legs against Hacken.

“Out there (in Sweden) we got a draw, which was a positive result.

“At home, we had a go and had more chances than Hacken, but they caught us at the right time.

“I felt we could have won both legs.

“They are a good team and Swedish champions and it was a good test.

“I felt we could have won both legs.

“You learn from every game.”

Clarkson can deliver creative spark

Aberdeen will look to Clarkson to provide a creative spark, be it from open play or dead ball delivery, in a bid to stun Eintracht Frankfurt.

Asked if more space can open up for him in European games, Clarkson said: “Yes, it can happen.

“That is the beauty of playing in Europe, because it is different to the domestic game.

“There are different players, cultures, good teams and some top talent.

“It is about learning from each game and using the experience you gain.

“However, I am playing for Aberdeen, which is a big club as well.”

‘It is a marathon, not a sprint’

Dons boss Barry Robson overhauled the squad with 13 new signings secured during a busy summer transfer window.

It is clear that rebuilt squad are still struggling to gel as the Reds have secured just one victory in eight games in all competitions so far this season.

Clarkson was one of the first signings of Robson’s summer rebuild when arriving on four-year deal from Liverpool.

Following a successful season-long loan from the Anfield club, the Dons moved to secure the marquee signing of England under-21 cap Clarkson.

When questioned about the disappointing start to the season, Clarkson was quick to point out it is still very early in a campaign.

He said: “We all want to do well in Europe.

“We also know where we want to be in the league and we want two good cup runs as well.

“There is a lot to play for – it is a marathon not a sprint.”