All you need to know about The Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend at Aberdeen Music Hall

A colourful array of over 90 hare sculptures will be gathered together for a final Farewell Weekend at Aberdeen Music Hall.

For the past couple of months, residents from Stonehaven to Lerwick have been treated to a display of uniquely designed sculptures placed in the great outdoors.

The 550-mile public art trail delivered by charity Clan Cancer Support has been hosted for the past nine weeks.

This weekend, the public will have a last chance to take in the 92 hare and leveret artworks at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is The Big Hop Trail?

The art initiative was put in place by Clan Cancer Support and coincides with the organisations’ 40th anniversary.

Each hare represents a year of Clan’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

The charity said they chose the hare sculpture for the animal’s resilience and “exceptional hearing” reflecting their lifeline listening and support service.

Artists across Scotland were invited to help decorate the 40 6ft fibreglass effigies.

They were then placed around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, with a couple in Lerwick, Kirkwall, Elgin and Fochabers for the public to enjoy.

Where and when will the Farewell Weekend take place?

Visitors can hop along to the event, sponsored by Stagecoach, on Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17.

Ticket holders can take in the array of designs on display at the Music Hall from 10am-5pm.

Those using the dedicated trail app can also “collect” unseen sculptures.

Over 1,400 tickets have already been sold as many clamber to have a last peak at the designs before they are auctioned off on the Monday.

Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, Teresa Bremner, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the public throughout the trail. They have embraced our hares and the artists behind them.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part by downloading the app, sharing pictures with us online or purchasing our merchandise.

“We are so excited to welcome thousands of visitors to the Farewell Weekend this Saturday and Sunday for a special opportunity to see our entire drove within one of Aberdeen’s most beautiful and iconic venues.

“It will be the perfect send off for our hares before they are given new homes at our auction.”

What happens to the hares after the weekend?

The 40 six-foot hares and five of the 52 leveret sculptures will be inspected before going for auction on Monday, September 18.

The young hare mini sculptures were designed by local school pupils.

They will be sold by Bargain Hunt presenter and auctioneer, Charles Hanson, at the Music Hall. Bidding will start at £3,000.

All the proceeds will go to Clan Cancer Support.

The trail was carried out in partnership with Wild in Art.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art said the hares have a vital role in helping raise funds.

He said: “The Big Hop has already brought so much joy to the thousands of people who have explored the trail this summer.

“Seeing all the hares gathered together at the Farewell Weekend will be an amazing spectacle and they now have an important job to do, to help raise funds for Clan.

“Make sure you see them all at the Farewell Weekend and pick your favourites to bid on at auction.”

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the event cost £5 with children under five allowed entry for free.

For more information or to book your ticket for the weekend event or auction, click here.