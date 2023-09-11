All you need to know about The Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend at Aberdeen Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about The Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend at Aberdeen Music Hall

Tickets are selling fast to get a final glance of the beautifully designed hare sculptures.

By Lottie Hood
Hare Anoy lune Lewin Artist: Hannah Jayne Lewin
Hare Anoy lune Lewin by artist Hannah Jayne Lewin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A colourful array of over 90 hare sculptures will be gathered together for a final Farewell Weekend at Aberdeen Music Hall.

For the past couple of months, residents from Stonehaven to Lerwick have been treated to a display of uniquely designed sculptures placed in the great outdoors.

The 550-mile public art trail delivered by charity Clan Cancer Support has been hosted for the past nine weeks.

This weekend, the public will have a last chance to take in the 92 hare and leveret artworks at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Here is everything you need to know.

Great Granite Artist: Sandra Webster
Great Granite by artist Sandra Webster. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is The Big Hop Trail?

The art initiative was put in place by Clan Cancer Support and coincides with the organisations’ 40th anniversary.

Each hare represents a year of Clan’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

The charity said they chose the hare sculpture for the animal’s resilience and “exceptional hearing” reflecting their lifeline listening and support service.

Artists across Scotland were invited to help decorate the 40 6ft fibreglass effigies.

They were then placed around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, with a couple in Lerwick, Kirkwall, Elgin and Fochabers for the public to enjoy.

Where and when will the Farewell Weekend take place?

Visitors can hop along to the event, sponsored by Stagecoach, on Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17.

Ticket holders can take in the array of designs on display at the Music Hall from 10am-5pm.

Music Hall on Union Street in Aberdeen will host the Farewell Weekend.
The Farewell Weekend will be hosted at the Music Hall on Union Street. Image: Kath Fallnery/ DC Thomson.

Those using the dedicated trail app can also “collect” unseen sculptures.

Over 1,400 tickets have already been sold as many clamber to have a last peak at the designs before they are auctioned off on the Monday.

Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, Teresa Bremner, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the public throughout the trail. They have embraced our hares and the artists behind them.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part by downloading the app, sharing pictures with us online or purchasing our merchandise.

Teresa Bremner, Clan?s sculpture trail manager & Fiona Fernie, Clan?s CEO. Aberdeen
Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail manager. Image: Clan Cancer.

“We are so excited to welcome thousands of visitors to the Farewell Weekend this Saturday and Sunday for a special opportunity to see our entire drove within one of Aberdeen’s most beautiful and iconic venues.

“It will be the perfect send off for our hares before they are given new homes at our auction.”

What happens to the hares after the weekend?

The 40 six-foot hares and five of the 52 leveret sculptures will be inspected before going for auction on Monday, September 18.

The young hare mini sculptures were designed by local school pupils.

They will be sold by Bargain Hunt presenter and auctioneer, Charles Hanson, at the Music Hall. Bidding will start at £3,000.

All the proceeds will go to Clan Cancer Support.

The Hare of Hope Artist: RedBetty
The Hare of Hope by artist RedBetty will be among those up for auction on Monday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. 

The trail was carried out in partnership with Wild in Art.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art said the hares have a vital role in helping raise funds.

He said: “The Big Hop has already brought so much joy to the thousands of people who have explored the trail this summer.

“Seeing all the hares gathered together at the Farewell Weekend will be an amazing spectacle and they now have an important job to do, to help raise funds for Clan.

“Make sure you see them all at the Farewell Weekend and pick your favourites to bid on at auction.”

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the event cost £5 with children under five allowed entry for free.

For more information or to book your ticket for the weekend event or auction, click here.

