Good Samaritan saves stranded bride who feared she’d miss Cults wedding after car broke down

A kind couple gave Sharon Travers a lift to the church.

By Ellie Milne
Sharon Travers and Alan Knowles next to his car in Cults
Sharon Travers thanked the mystery driver before rushing into the church for her wedding. Image: By Rhea.

When Sharon Travers’ car broke down on the way to her wedding, she feared she would miss the whole ceremony.

The 53-year-old, from Newmachar, was left stranded on the side of the road with no idea how late she was running when a stranger kindly stepped in to help.

The good Samaritan drove the bride-to-be to the church but amid the mad rush, she forgot to ask his name.

Thanks to the power of social media, he has now been tracked down so the newlywed can share a big thank you for saving her special day.

Sharon Travers and Martin Kelly walking hand in hand on their wedding day
Newlyweds Sharon Travers and Martin Kelly. Image: By Rhea.

Sharon stayed at her reception spot, Norwood House Hotel, the night before her wedding to her new husband, Martin Kelly.

After a morning of getting ready together, her bridesmaids headed off to the church in a chauffeured car.

Meanwhile, it was planned for Sharon to be driven to the church by one of her former colleagues in his Triumph Stag.

Bride left stranded

The duo hit the road towards Cults Parish Church but the vintage car did not make it to the venue.

She said: “We had stopped because it was a nice day so he could take the top down but as we were driving along the road, at the top of the hill, the car just stopped.

“I knew from his reaction that things were not good. He was so sorry.

“It was an automatic so we couldn’t jump start it going down the hill.

“So, he got out to push and I steered leaning over the car with my bouquet in the other hand.”

Sharon Travers on her wedding day thanking the couple who picked her up
The couple picked Sharon Travers up at the side of the road after her wedding car broke down. Image: By Rhea.

The pair were able to get the car to North Deeside Road but without a watch and phone, Sharon had no idea what time it was.

“The church wasn’t far but it was too far for me to walk or run,” she said.

“I couldn’t see the church, if I could have, I would have legged it.

“People were looking at us – there was a ribbon on the car and Graham was dressed as a chauffeur – so I just got out with my dress over one arm, I was waving at people to stop. I have no idea what we looked like.”

Good Samaritan takes the wheel

A kind couple stopped and agreed to drive Sharon to the church without asking how far away it was.

“Thankfully they had a very nice car,” she said.

“And, they were really nice too. His wife hopped in the back of the car, I tucked my dress in and off we went.

“It could have been the other side of Aberdeen but they were happy to take me in their car.”

Sharon Travers and Martin Kelly holding sparklers at their wedding
Sharon Travers and Martin Kelly were married on September 16. Image: By Rhea.

Sharon’s arrival in a silver Mercedes rather than a green vintage car raised a lot of questions from her photographer, Rhea McKenzie, and her bridesmaids.

“Everyone was in bits laughing,” she added. “But we didn’t have time to discuss.

“The driver came out and gave me a big hug, but I just had to go because it was time for the wedding.

“I said thank you so much but I never got his name before I wen into the church.”

So she could try and track down the mystery driver and thank him properly, Sharon decided to share her story online.

Hundreds of people shared the Facebook posts and through the power of social media, users were able to identify him as Alan Knowles.

“I’m so grateful,” she added. “We had a super day. It was eventful but really amazing.”

The newly married couple are now off on their honeymoon to Antigua but plan to share a big thank you with Alan when they return.

Conversation