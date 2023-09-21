Care home resident, 88, takes on Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister five decades after ducking out of the boxing ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
An 88-year-old man's dreams come true as he steps into ring with pro boxer Lee McAllister

Care home resident, 88, takes on Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister five decades after ducking out of the boxing ring

Chris Gibson has taken to the ring for one last sparring session with the Aberdeen Assassin.

By Shanay Taylor
Lee McAllister with Chris Gibson.
Chris Gibson takes on pro boxer Lee McAllister. Image: Anthony @ GM10Photo.

An 88-year-old Aberdeen care home resident stepped back into the boxing ring after five decades for a bout with Lee McAllister.

Chris Gibson put the gloves back on for a sparring session with the Aberdeen Assassin after revealing to carers he had boxed competitively in his early twenties.

He used to enter competitions held by the Gordon Highlanders Territorial Army and developed a passion for the sport thanks to his father, who was a showman at a travelling carnival and operated a boxing stall.

Chris Gibson stepped back into the ring after 55 years.
Chris Gibson stepped back into the ring after 55 years. Anthony @ GM10Photo

He now resides in Jesmond Care Home in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen and names Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano and Mike Tyson among some of his favourite fighters, admiring them for their “fair fighting style”.

Hung up his gloves back in 1968

Speaking ahead of his session, Mr Gibson hinted that “Lee better watch out” as he intended on winning.

He said: “I can’t wait to slip the gloves back on and get in the ring.

The 88-year-old intended on winning. Image Anthony @ GM10Photo.

“It’s been over fifty years since I’ve done any real boxing, but I still feel the call of it.

“I’m so glad the staff at Jesmond were able to make my dream become a reality.”

‘Able to make my dream become a reality’

McAllister, who has held 19 professional titles including six world titles during his illustrious career, said how “great” it was to provide this opportunity.

He added: “It’s great to be able to give Chris the opportunity to lace up the gloves and get into the ring one last time.

“Memories like these can’t be taken away.”

Chris Gibson competed when he was younger. Image: Anthony @ GM10Photo.
Signed boxing gloves. Image: Anthony @ GM10Photo.

The sparring session took place at Assassin Health and Fitness Village in Bridge of don, Aberdeen.

McAllister added: “At Assassins Health and Fitness Village, we try to support everyone and anyone to get involved, regardless of level of fitness or ability.

“Well done to Chris for getting involved.”

Care home manager Dawn Gardiner, said: “We strive to ensure our residents truly feel at home in Jesmond, supporting them to enjoy their golden years however they choose – even if that is going toe-to-toe with a pro boxer at 88.”

