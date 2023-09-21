Care home resident, 88, takes on Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister five decades after ducking out of the boxing ring

An 88-year-old Aberdeen care home resident stepped back into the boxing ring after five decades for a bout with Lee McAllister.

Chris Gibson put the gloves back on for a sparring session with the Aberdeen Assassin after revealing to carers he had boxed competitively in his early twenties.

He used to enter competitions held by the Gordon Highlanders Territorial Army and developed a passion for the sport thanks to his father, who was a showman at a travelling carnival and operated a boxing stall.

He now resides in Jesmond Care Home in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen and names Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano and Mike Tyson among some of his favourite fighters, admiring them for their “fair fighting style”.

Hung up his gloves back in 1968

Speaking ahead of his session, Mr Gibson hinted that “Lee better watch out” as he intended on winning.

He said: “I can’t wait to slip the gloves back on and get in the ring.

“It’s been over fifty years since I’ve done any real boxing, but I still feel the call of it.

“I’m so glad the staff at Jesmond were able to make my dream become a reality.”

‘Able to make my dream become a reality’

McAllister, who has held 19 professional titles including six world titles during his illustrious career, said how “great” it was to provide this opportunity.

He added: “It’s great to be able to give Chris the opportunity to lace up the gloves and get into the ring one last time.

“Memories like these can’t be taken away.”

The sparring session took place at Assassin Health and Fitness Village in Bridge of don, Aberdeen.

McAllister added: “At Assassins Health and Fitness Village, we try to support everyone and anyone to get involved, regardless of level of fitness or ability.

“Well done to Chris for getting involved.”

Care home manager Dawn Gardiner, said: “We strive to ensure our residents truly feel at home in Jesmond, supporting them to enjoy their golden years however they choose – even if that is going toe-to-toe with a pro boxer at 88.”