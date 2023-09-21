CalMac chief slammed by islanders for flying to meeting about ferry services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

CalMac chief slammed by islanders for flying to meeting about ferry services

CalMac defended the decision to fly Robbie Dummond to Benbecula.

By Ross Hempseed
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond standing in front of a boat loading.
Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive. Image: CalMac.

Islanders say they are ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ after CalMac’s chief executive flew to Benbecula instead of taking the ferry for a meeting about the unreliable service.

Robbie Drummond and several other CalMac executives jetted out to Uist back in June to meet with locals, who are frustrated over the performance of the ferry operator.

The MV Lord of the Isles, which usually operates the most direct route, was redeployed most of the month, so islanders were forced to travel longer distances to their destination.

Lord of the Isles ferry in the sea.
The Lord of the Isles was redeployed. Image: Allan Milligan.

CalMac has come under fire for years over its unreliability due to its operating vessels well beyond their lifespan as they continue to wait for two hugely delayed ferries.

 

The meeting on June 20 was to hear concerns after the majority of the ferry services were impacted by mechanical faults with ageing vessels.

Darren Taylor, chief executive of the South Uist community landlord group, Stòras Uibhist, said the islanders deserve a reliable ferry service.

He said: “It is disappointing, but not at all surprising, to read that Robbie Drummond flew to the meeting rather than using the ferry.

Darren Taylor says it is not surprising the CalMac chief decided to fly down to South Uist.
Darren Taylor says it is not surprising the CalMac chief decided to fly down to South Uist. Image: Darren Taylor.

“Given the sailings to Lochboisdale were cancelled at the time, he would have had to do the same as islanders and fight to get a place on the Lochmaddy ferry.

 

“Even if he managed to get a ticket at short notice when most sailings were sold out weeks in advance, he would then have had to add an extra 150 miles and many extra hours to his journey…something that was a day-to-day reality for our community at the time and is still a constant threat hanging over us.”

CalMac defend decision

This was Mr Drummond’s second meeting in June, with a CalMac spokeswoman noting that he had travelled by ferry on the previous occasion.

She said: “Our travel policy requires the most economical travel route and on some limited occasions, flying can be the most efficient way for our staff to travel.

“Five out of the seven employees who attended the public meeting with South Uist residents on June 20 travelled by ferry.

“However, due to other work and personal commitments and a tight timeframe, two members of staff flew to Benbecula to ensure that they could attend the meeting.

“At the meeting in South Uist, we pledged that our executive team will spend more time in the islands, and seek to employ more island-based colleagues, and central to this pledge is a commitment to travelling on our network wherever possible.”

More from Transport

roadworks on the A82 south of Spean bridge.
Busy Highland road to introduce 10mph convoy system for 10 days as drivers warned…
Scotrail strike network rail
More travel disruption expected as Met Office issues yellow warning for winds
Peter Kennedy named as man who died near Croy at the weekend.
Man who died in Croy crash named as Aberdeen Greens member Peter Kennedy
Ellie O'Brien (L) and Helena Harvey (R) were left without any transport or accommodation when their van caught fire.
Two best friends 'overwhelmed' by support from Cromarty locals after campervan fire left them…
20mph signs are being installed across the Highlands.
Installation of 20mph signs in Highlands begins - but speed limit won't change until…
A white car turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace and a closeup of the sign banning the right turn.
We counted dozens of drivers risking £100 fine in latest controversial Aberdeen roads change
7
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains - but booze still banned
2
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Barra beach where the group were accosted by cows. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man airlifted to hospital after 'encountering a herd of cows' near famous Barra beach
Campervan on fire in Cromarty, Black Isle.
Tourists left stranded on the Black Isle after campervan bursts into flames

Conversation