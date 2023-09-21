Popular Fraserburgh takeaway pizza van firm to open sit-in restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Fraserburgh takeaway pizza van firm to open sit-in restaurant

Pirates Pizza Shack will open their first eatery in November.

By Michelle Henderson
Charlie Reid, leaning against their pizza van in sunny Fraserburgh.
Mr Reid said he is excited to expand their pizza business and offer customers a new dining experience. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The couple behind a popular Fraserburgh pizza van have revealed plans to open a sit-in restaurant.

Charlie and Sam Reid, owners of Pirates Pizza Shack, are expanding their business by opening an eatery on High Street in November.

First launched in March last year, the takeaway has garnered an army of loyal customers thanks to its mouthwatering Neapolitan pizzas.

‘We just decided to just go for it’

The eatery will take up residence in the home of the town’s former Mrs Whyte’s Tea Room, which closed earlier this week due to ill health.

Mr Reid gazes out the serving hatch of their existing pizza van.
The pizza maker says they look forward to branching out and offering new dishes on their menu. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Mr Reid said he is “excited” to make his mark in his hometown.

He told The P&J: “We decided that we would be looking for premises and one became available, so we just decided to just go for it.

“That way, we can do more than just pizza whereas in the van, we are limited.

“We’re thinking along the lines of starters and sides.

“We could do loaded fries but with a take on Italian cuisine.

“We are also going to be selling ice cream sundaes and sweets.

“I’m really excited about it, giving people in the community somewhere to come, sit down and have a nice meal.”

Mr Reid’s love affair with pizza started around five years ago when he bought his first Oonie pizza oven.

Mr Reid stands with his arms folded to the read of his brightly coloured van.
Mr Reid’s love affair with pizza began when he bought a pizza oven. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

He soon quit his job, and after 18 years in the Highland gas industry took a leap of faith by buying a fan and launching his pizza takeaway firm.

Pirates Pizza Shack makes its mark on Fraserburgh

Pirates Pizza Shack has now become a popular vendor in town, with people travelling from Peterhead, Mintlaw and Inverurie to grab a slice every week.

Last year, they received national recognition, narrowly missing out on claiming the title of Scotland’s best pizza at the finals of the Scottish Italian awards.

In November, the couple are heading to London to compete for the title of UK Pizza Chef of the Year in the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association awards.

As they prepare for a new and exciting chapter, Mr Reid says he wants to employ a host of local people and teach them skills they can carry through their lives.

Despite, moving out of the van, they plan to use it to cater events during the summer season.

Mr Reid standing beside their pizza van, depicting the image of a pirate with the Italian flag in the background.
The couple plan to keep the pizza van to use in catering evening during the summer season. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Mr Reid added: “It started off making pizzas for a hobby.

“I did a professional course with the top UK pizza chef and one of the worlds, multi-award-winning pizza chefs and things just escalated.

“So much so that last October, I quit my job in the Highland gas industry just to concentrate on pizza.

“It’s therapeutic making the dough and then making the pizzas. It’s relaxing. When you have a queue of people it can be hectic but it’s worth it.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cammies Seafood Restaurant is hosting the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses…
New road markings at a roundabout in Westhill has caused confusion for drivers. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Confusion over new road markings at Westhill roundabout
Jordan Gall was back in court following his release from prison for possessing nearly 17 days worth of child sex videos. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Paedophile freed from prison back in court on MORE child images charges
Sharon Travers and Alan Knowles next to his car in Cults
Good Samaritan saves stranded bride who feared she'd miss Cults wedding after car broke…
Lee McAllister with Chris Gibson.
Care home resident, 88, takes on Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister five decades after ducking…
Outside of Mrs Murray's Home for Stray Dogs and Cats.
Aberdeen pet food bank suspended after 'serious incident' at animal shelter
Eden Watermill.
Bargain Banff watermill back on the market as price slashed by £20k
Will Marks and Spencer Aberdeen be toasting their success next week as they apply to serve alcohol in the St Nicholas Street store? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
This is not just booze, this is M&S booze: Marks and Spencer wants to…
An artists impression of the John Street student flats near Aberdeen city centre.
Huge new student flats block APPROVED for Aberdeen's John Street
3
Dan Smith, of Savills.
Dan Smith: How do we tackle dearth of quality city centre office space in…