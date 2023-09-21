Popular Fraserburgh takeaway pizza van firm to open sit-in restaurant

The couple behind a popular Fraserburgh pizza van have revealed plans to open a sit-in restaurant.

Charlie and Sam Reid, owners of Pirates Pizza Shack, are expanding their business by opening an eatery on High Street in November.

First launched in March last year, the takeaway has garnered an army of loyal customers thanks to its mouthwatering Neapolitan pizzas.

‘We just decided to just go for it’

The eatery will take up residence in the home of the town’s former Mrs Whyte’s Tea Room, which closed earlier this week due to ill health.

Mr Reid said he is “excited” to make his mark in his hometown.

He told The P&J: “We decided that we would be looking for premises and one became available, so we just decided to just go for it.

“That way, we can do more than just pizza whereas in the van, we are limited.

“We’re thinking along the lines of starters and sides.

“We could do loaded fries but with a take on Italian cuisine.

“We are also going to be selling ice cream sundaes and sweets.

“I’m really excited about it, giving people in the community somewhere to come, sit down and have a nice meal.”

Mr Reid’s love affair with pizza started around five years ago when he bought his first Oonie pizza oven.

He soon quit his job, and after 18 years in the Highland gas industry took a leap of faith by buying a fan and launching his pizza takeaway firm.

Pirates Pizza Shack makes its mark on Fraserburgh

Pirates Pizza Shack has now become a popular vendor in town, with people travelling from Peterhead, Mintlaw and Inverurie to grab a slice every week.

Last year, they received national recognition, narrowly missing out on claiming the title of Scotland’s best pizza at the finals of the Scottish Italian awards.

In November, the couple are heading to London to compete for the title of UK Pizza Chef of the Year in the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association awards.

As they prepare for a new and exciting chapter, Mr Reid says he wants to employ a host of local people and teach them skills they can carry through their lives.

Despite, moving out of the van, they plan to use it to cater events during the summer season.

Mr Reid added: “It started off making pizzas for a hobby.

“I did a professional course with the top UK pizza chef and one of the worlds, multi-award-winning pizza chefs and things just escalated.

“So much so that last October, I quit my job in the Highland gas industry just to concentrate on pizza.

“It’s therapeutic making the dough and then making the pizzas. It’s relaxing. When you have a queue of people it can be hectic but it’s worth it.”