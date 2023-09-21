From painting in garden sheds to studio success for Grantown art teacher

A couple who opened their own art gallery in Strathspey in a former bank say they have a lot to be proud about despite facing several challenges.

The Spey Bank Studio in Grantown will celebrate its first birthday in October.

Owners Angus Grant and Jane Candlish say running a business has been a learning curve so far.

Journey to opening Spey Bank Studio

The couple purchased the former Bank of Scotland building in the town’s High Street two years ago.

It then underwent a nine month transformation before opening the doors.

Jane said the result was a long-held dream of talented artist Angus, who is known in the area as a school art teacher.

She said: “Angus went from painting in our garden shed to an industrial unit in Grantown for three or four years. Now we have the gallery.

“The expansion will probably stop for just now as we continue to learn more and grow the business further.”

Jane said the pair have worked together to overcome several challenges and are proud of the progress so far.

She added: “I never really knew what to expect when we first started as I’m learning the business as we go on.

“I won’t pretend it’s all been incredibly easy. Of course we’ve had our stresses and challenges.

“However, we’ve worked well as a team and juggling everything which comes towards us.

“I’ve loved the challenges of getting to grips with different things. The exhibitions have been a great learning curve.”

Business plans

The business currently sells a range of artwork from the Cairngorms, as well as giftware and ceramics by Angus, who is also an art teacher at Grantown Grammar School.

It hopes to offer two exhibitions a year in the future and October’s exhibition, which coincides with its birthday, will include work from local award-winning painter Joanna Wilson.

Angus said the first year has excited him and is delighted at how popular classes have become.

He said: “Grantown is a wonderful place to do business and everyone has been incredibly encouraging of our venture.

“Our first year has been full of hard work but we are delighted with how our first year has gone.

“One of the aspects I have enjoyed most has been running the shop and talking to so many new people about art.”

Jane has enjoyed telling the “story of the art” to customers and is excited to see what the future holds.

She added: “We’ve got to know some artists and are able to sell the work which we love as well, it’s been a continued expansion getting us to where we are now.”

The upcoming exhibition is set to open on October 7 and will run for two weeks.