The A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road has been partially blocked due to a collision just north of Inverurie.

The incident occurred just after 4pmon Monday afternoon on the A96 near its junction with North Street and involved two cars.

It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were not in attendance.

Police and ambulance are currently on scene.

AA Traffic News is warning of slow traffic and queues forming in the area.

More as we get it.