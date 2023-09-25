Brave 18-year-old chased after her rapist as he fled through Aberdeen city centre

A rapist who was chased by his victim moments after he assaulted her in Aberdeen city centre is facing a “lengthy” prison sentence for the attack.

Mohammed Abdullah, 19, preyed on the 18-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Bon Accord Street, on August 17 2021.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh were played disturbing CCTV footage from close to the crime scene, during which the sound of a woman screaming could be heard.

They were also shown video footage of Abdullah’s victim adjusting her clothing moments after the attack and of her starting to chase him.

The court heard how Abdullah preyed on the woman moments after she left Prohibition bar in the city centre.

He seized her by her wrists and restrained her before raping her.

First offender remanded in custody

When police officers detained Abdullah, they found he couldn’t speak English and, after seizing his mobile phone, they found footage of young women dancing in the street outside a nightclub.

Today, jurors convicted Abdullah, who was described on legal documents as being a prisoner of YOI Polmont in Stirling, on a single charge of rape.

Judge Lord Ericht remanded the first offender in custody and deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on his background.

He told Abdullah: “You have been convicted of a very serious offence and a lengthy prison sentence is likely in this case.”

Jurors earlier heard how the young woman had Prohibition and had met Abdullah shortly afterwards.

Police investigating the rape recovered CCTV footage from a boarding house in Bon Accord Street.

Victim heard saying ‘no’ repeatedly

Abdullah was identified on the footage as entering the guest house with his victim.

From the footage, the police identified Abdullah’s black clothing and blue top and his victim was wearing a pink dress.

The court heard that the victim “appeared to be unsteady on her feet”.

Police studying the footage noticed that when the pair arrived at the guest house, the woman said: “I have never been to this place before.”

He was seen opening the door and she walked back out.

She could then be heard saying: “Where is my bank card?”

Outside the guest house, the police heard her say: “no” repeatedly and then she mentioned her boyfriend.

She later gave chase in pursuit of him.

Jury urged to convict accused

Abdullah then walked along Dee Street, up onto Union Street. Officers saw Abdullah’s hands “at the front of his body in front of his crotch area”.

Further CCTV footage contained the sound of a woman screaming at the time of the attack.

The court heard that police identified Abdullah and spoke to him.

The court heard how he didn’t speak English and officers spoke to him through an online interpreter before arresting him.

Abdullah denied any wrongdoing. He sat in court with an interpreter who helped him understand the evidence given to the jury.

In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Craig Murray urged them to convict Abdullah of rape.

He told the jurors that the evidence given by the complainer was corroborated by the CCTV footage recovered by police.

Describing the aftermath of the assault, Mr Murray said: “He was seen running away after the attack.

‘She was a credible witness’

“The running away corroborates her account.

“She also adjusted her clothing before running after him.

“I suggest that story supports her account of adjusting her clothing before running after him.

“It strongly supports and corroborates her account of penetration.

“She was a credible witness who did her best to tell the truth about what happened to her.”

Lord Ericht deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports. The case will next call at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 24.