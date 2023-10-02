Cults Primary School to be ‘made safe’ after vandals smash up building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cults Primary School to be ‘made safe’ after vandals smash up building

Pupils in primary one to seven asked to arrive at the school later than normal.

By Louise Glen
Cults Primary School. It has been reported that is has been damaged by vandals
Cults Priamry School has been damaged by vandals. Image: DC Thomson.

Cults Primary School will be ‘”made safe” this morning after vandals smashed windows in an attack on Saturday afternoon.

A clean-up operation will continue this morning after “extensive damage” to the building on Earlswells Road.

Police have launched an investigation making a plea for CCTV footage to find the culprits.

Glass has been shattered both inside and outside the primary school causing a hazard for pupils in primary one to seven.

In a post to parents, head teacher Lorna Dalziel said the building required work before it could open to pupils.

‘Cults Primary School has been the subject of quite extensive vandalism’

Pupils have been asked to arrive an hour later than normal.

In a message to parents and carers, Ms Dalziel said: “I regret to have to inform you that over the weekend Cults Primary School has been the subject of quite extensive vandalism which has resulted in large amounts of broken glass both inside and outside the building.

“To ensure that the affected areas can be made safe for pupils. the school will have a delayed opening tomorrow Monday October 2 and will open to pupils in P1-7 at 10am.”

The school’s early learning centre and breakfast club will be open as usual.

Police in Aberdeen appealed for information following damage at a school.

Inquiries ongoing

Constable Daniel Warren said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have private CCTV footage of the incident.”

Councillor Martin Greig in the council chamber in Aberdeen.
Councillor Martin Greig says vandalism has a toll on council budgets. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Education convenor Martin Greig was outraged at the damage to the building.

He said: “The irresponsible damage is distressing to see.

“The whole school community is injured when the building is attacked in this horrible way.

“The wrongdoers need to be identified without delay.”

He added: “With budgets reducing each year, it is much more difficult to pay the immense repair bill that we’re now faced with.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0645 of 30 September. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

