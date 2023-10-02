Cults Primary School to be ‘made safe’ after vandals smash up building

Cults Primary School will be ‘”made safe” this morning after vandals smashed windows in an attack on Saturday afternoon.

A clean-up operation will continue this morning after “extensive damage” to the building on Earlswells Road.

Police have launched an investigation making a plea for CCTV footage to find the culprits.

Glass has been shattered both inside and outside the primary school causing a hazard for pupils in primary one to seven.

In a post to parents, head teacher Lorna Dalziel said the building required work before it could open to pupils.

‘Cults Primary School has been the subject of quite extensive vandalism’

Pupils have been asked to arrive an hour later than normal.

In a message to parents and carers, Ms Dalziel said: “I regret to have to inform you that over the weekend Cults Primary School has been the subject of quite extensive vandalism which has resulted in large amounts of broken glass both inside and outside the building.

“To ensure that the affected areas can be made safe for pupils. the school will have a delayed opening tomorrow Monday October 2 and will open to pupils in P1-7 at 10am.”

The school’s early learning centre and breakfast club will be open as usual.

Police in Aberdeen appealed for information following damage at a school.

Inquiries ongoing

Constable Daniel Warren said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have private CCTV footage of the incident.”

Education convenor Martin Greig was outraged at the damage to the building.

He said: “The irresponsible damage is distressing to see.

“The whole school community is injured when the building is attacked in this horrible way.

“The wrongdoers need to be identified without delay.”

He added: “With budgets reducing each year, it is much more difficult to pay the immense repair bill that we’re now faced with.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0645 of 30 September. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.