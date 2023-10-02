Hazel Nairn: Further searches of River Don planned as specialist divers find no trace of missing gran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hazel Nairn: Further searches of River Don planned as specialist divers find no trace of missing gran

A river search for the 71-year-old took place at the River Don last weekend.

By Shanay Taylor
Hazel Nairn, who is missing after being swept away by the River Don Picture shows; Hazel Nairn. Unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Hazel Nairn, who is missing after being swept away by the River Don Picture shows; Hazel Nairn. Unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown

Divers searching the River Don for Hazel Nairn have found no trace of the missing gran.

A team of volunteers from England are planning further searches after joining the hunt for the 71-year-old last weekend.

Hazel Nairn, from Monymusk, was swept away in the River Don while walking her dog in November last year.

Diving teams getting prepared. Image: JASPERIMAGE
A diver in the River Don during a search for Hazel Nairn
One of the divers in the River Don on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.

The body of her Westie Ruaridh was found near the river five days later.

Beneath the Surface, a Lancashire voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team, used sonar technology in areas of the river where a person could become trapped.

They were assisted by those from Aberdeen Diving Services Ltd, Aberdeen Sub Aqua Club and Aberdeenshire Drone Services, as well as experienced kayakers who know the area well.

Returning to continue further searches

In a post shared online yesterday, the visiting volunteers said they will be “returning to continue further searches”.

“As our second day searching for Hazel Nairn comes to a close we wish to continue to raise awareness of Hazel being missing.

“While our weekends search efforts have come to an end we will be returning to continue further searches and planning for that has begun.

Hazel Nairn and her dog Ruaridh were trying to get home from Monymusk when they were swept away by the River Don on Friday. Pictures: Facebook.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Aberdeen Sub Aqua Club BSAC 67 , Aberdeen Diving Services Ltd , Aberdeenshire Drone Services and every other volunteer who has joined us this weekend in effort to locate Hazel.”

A number of searches have been carried out in the area with help from kayakers, paddleboarders and drone services as her family and friends have never given up hope of finding her. 

Pictures show English divers joining search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn

