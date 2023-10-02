Hazel Nairn: Further searches of River Don planned as specialist divers find no trace of missing gran

Divers searching the River Don for Hazel Nairn have found no trace of the missing gran.

A team of volunteers from England are planning further searches after joining the hunt for the 71-year-old last weekend.

Hazel Nairn, from Monymusk, was swept away in the River Don while walking her dog in November last year.

The body of her Westie Ruaridh was found near the river five days later.

Beneath the Surface, a Lancashire voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team, used sonar technology in areas of the river where a person could become trapped.

They were assisted by those from Aberdeen Diving Services Ltd, Aberdeen Sub Aqua Club and Aberdeenshire Drone Services, as well as experienced kayakers who know the area well.

Returning to continue further searches

In a post shared online yesterday, the visiting volunteers said they will be “returning to continue further searches”.

“As our second day searching for Hazel Nairn comes to a close we wish to continue to raise awareness of Hazel being missing.

“While our weekends search efforts have come to an end we will be returning to continue further searches and planning for that has begun.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Aberdeen Sub Aqua Club BSAC 67 , Aberdeen Diving Services Ltd , Aberdeenshire Drone Services and every other volunteer who has joined us this weekend in effort to locate Hazel.”

A number of searches have been carried out in the area with help from kayakers, paddleboarders and drone services as her family and friends have never given up hope of finding her.