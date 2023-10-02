Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin

Peter Andre has been announced as the final performer at next year’s MacMoray Easter Festival.

The 2024 event will take place at Cooper Park in Elgin on May 4 and 5.

MacMoray shared a video on social media this morning to confirm the Mysterious Girl singer would be taking to the stage on the Saturday.

His name has finalised the line-up for 2024 which “offers something for everyone”.

The event is expected to fill Cooper Park when it returns with 89% of the tickets already sold.

About 10,000 revellers attended the festival this year to enjoy hits from the Vengaboys, B*Witched and Cascada.

Who is performing at MacMoray 2024?

Next year’s festival features a wide range of performers so there will be endless entertainment for everyone in attendance.

The two-day event will be hosted by DJ Jammie and Miss Lossie Mouth, with the Elgin District Pipe Band and Mackay Mini Pipe Band expected to appear all weekend.

The full line-up for Saturday:

Blue

Peter Andre

The Hoosiers

Torridon

Hue & Cry

D:Ream

DJ Sammy

Cartoons

Bad Actress

Cala

Forgetting the Future

Verii

Oxbow Lake Band

Moray Concert Brass

The full line-up for Sunday: