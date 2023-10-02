Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin

The full list of performers taking to the stage in Cooper Park next year has now been confirmed.

By Ellie Milne
Peter Andre
Peter Andre will be taking to the stage in Elgin next year.

Peter Andre has been announced as the final performer at next year’s MacMoray Easter Festival.

The 2024 event will take place at Cooper Park in Elgin on May 4 and 5.

MacMoray shared a video on social media this morning to confirm the Mysterious Girl singer would be taking to the stage on the Saturday.

His name has finalised the line-up for 2024 which “offers something for everyone”.

The event is expected to fill Cooper Park when it returns with 89% of the tickets already sold.

Crowds at MacMoray 2023
Festival goers at last year’s successful MacMoray festival. Image: Jasperimage.

About 10,000 revellers attended the festival this year to enjoy hits from the Vengaboys, B*Witched and Cascada.

Who is performing at MacMoray 2024?

Next year’s festival features a wide range of performers so there will be endless entertainment for everyone in attendance.

The two-day event will be hosted by DJ Jammie and Miss Lossie Mouth, with the Elgin District Pipe Band and Mackay Mini Pipe Band expected to appear all weekend.

Scouting for Girls, performing for the crowd on the final night of Belladrum, will perform at MacMoray in 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The full line-up for Saturday:

  • Blue
  • Peter Andre
  • The Hoosiers
  • Torridon
  • Hue & Cry
  • D:Ream
  • DJ Sammy
  • Cartoons
  • Bad Actress
  • Cala
  • Forgetting the Future
  • Verii
  • Oxbow Lake Band
  • Moray Concert Brass
MacMoray 2022
Crowds gathered at MacMoray Easter Festival in 2022. Image: Jasperimage.

The full line-up for Sunday:

  • Scouting for Girls
  • Basshunter
  • Whigfield
  • Gareth Gates
  • Bad Manners
  • The Drifters
  • Boyzlife
  • Drew Dixon
  • Chris Slade Timeline
  • Black Lace
  • Tweed
  • Dylan James Tierney
  • Macta
  • Be Like Pablo

Conversation