Disappointment as annual Kintore fireworks display cancelled over lack of volunteers

Kintore residents have been left disappointed after the town’s annual fireworks display was cancelled for 2023.

The popular family event was going to be held on Friday November 3, but has been axed due to a lack of volunteers.

Kintore & District Community Council said they were forced to make a “difficult decision” after failing to meet the minimum number of volunteers required by law to ensure the event was safe.

In a post on social media, they said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s Kintore Family Fireworks Night”.

They later added: “We have been forced to take this disappointing action.”

Residents of the Aberdeenshire town were quick to share their upset over the news, with many stating how they would have been “glad to help out”.

One person commented: “So sad to hear there are not enough volunteers for this event and possibly other events to come.

“I am not a local person but if I was I would definitely help out.

“People need to put themselves forward if they want these events to take place in the future.

“Especially for the good of all the children in the village.”

Fireworks display is ‘huge loss for the community’

While another wrote: “A huge loss for the community and for the local groups that benefit from the event.

“Hopefully volunteers will come forward to bring this event back next year.”

Many said how they missed the request to volunteer at this year’s event, but added that they would be more than happy to add their name to the list for future displays.

Despite this year’s event no longer going ahead, the council are still welcoming those who would like to take part in the 2024 fireworks display.

Thanking everyone for understanding, they added “we would welcome any volunteers to contact us by DM if you would like to be involved with next year’s display to allow us to deliver a fireworks display Kintore deserves.”

Locals are being encouraged to attend a fireworks display on Sunday November 5 in the neighbouring town of Kemnay instead.