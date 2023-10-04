Disappointment as annual Kintore fireworks display cancelled over lack of volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disappointment as annual Kintore fireworks display cancelled over lack of volunteers

The family event on November 3 has been axed.

By Shanay Taylor
Kintore's fireworks display has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Kintore's fireworks display has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Kintore residents have been left disappointed after the town’s annual fireworks display was cancelled for 2023.

The popular family event was going to be held on Friday November 3, but has been axed due to a lack of volunteers.

Kintore & District Community Council said they were forced to make a “difficult decision” after failing to meet the minimum number of volunteers required by law to ensure the event was safe.

In a post on social media, they said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s Kintore Family Fireworks Night”.

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by KENNY ELRICK

They later added: “We have been forced to take this disappointing action.”

Residents of the Aberdeenshire town were quick to share their upset over the news, with many stating how they would have been “glad to help out”.

One person commented: “So sad to hear there are not enough volunteers for this event and possibly other events to come.

“I am not a local person but if I was I would definitely help out.

“People need to put themselves forward if they want these events to take place in the future.

“Especially for the good of all the children in the village.”

Fireworks display is ‘huge loss for the community’

While another wrote: “A huge loss for the community and for the local groups that benefit from the event.

“Hopefully volunteers will come forward to bring this event back next year.”

Many said how they missed the request to volunteer at this year’s event, but added that they would be more than happy to add their name to the list for future displays.

Despite this year’s event no longer going ahead, the council are still welcoming those who would like to take part in the 2024 fireworks display.

Thanking everyone for understanding, they added “we would welcome any volunteers to contact us by DM if you would like to be involved with next year’s display to allow us to deliver a fireworks display Kintore deserves.”

Locals are being encouraged to attend a fireworks display on Sunday November 5 in the neighbouring town of Kemnay instead.

