Rosebank: TechnipFMC pledges £412 million boost for ‘local’ firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Rosebank: TechnipFMC pledges £412 million boost for ‘local’ firms

Meanwhile, Petrofac has won an £80m-plus deal for more work in UK North Sea

By Keith Findlay and Allister Thomas
Welder
TechnipFMC insists its mammoth contract for Rosebank will benefit the local supply chain. Image: Shutterstock

North-east operations of energy services firm TechnipFMC will project manage a huge new contract for the controversial Rosebank oilfield west of Shetland, it was confirmed today.

TechnipFMC has not revealed the total value of the deal, but said it was within its category for “large” projects worth between between £412 million and about £820m.

The Newcastle-based company said its new work for Rosebank field partners Equinor and Ithaca Energy would boost operations across Scotland and the UK, as well as local economies, jobs and the supply chain.

And it has committed the whole of the lower end of the contract price range, £412m, to “local value creation”.

Rosebank will benefit other businesses which provide high-skilled employment, as well as those companies’ suppliers.”

Sarah Cridland, UK country manager, TechnipFMC, added: “By using our trusted local supply chain, Rosebank will benefit other businesses which provide high-skilled employment, as well as those companies’ suppliers.”

Ms Cridland hailed the contract as “good news” for TechnipFMC locations including Westhill, near Aberdeen, adding: “It supports existing jobs and provides opportunities for people who want to continue or start a career in the energy industry.

“In Dunfermline, we will design, engineer and manufacture subsea production systems.

“The umbilicals that power and control our subsea systems will be designed and made in Newcastle. And construction and loadout of the rigid pipe will take place at our spoolbase in Evanton (Easter Ross).”

Sarah Cridland, UK country manager, TechnipFMC.
Sarah Cridland, UK country manager, TechnipFMC. Image: LinkedIn

She added: “The project will be led from our facility in Aberdeen. The city is also the operational base for our fleet of vessels, which will install all equipment for the development.

“The expertise we have developed in oil and gas is directly transferrable to energy transition technologies, and contracts like Rosebank help enable the new opportunities energy transition present.”

Equinor and Ithaca awarded the contract last week, hard on the heels of Rosebank getting approved by the UK Goverment despite a fierce campaign against new oil and gas projects in the UK North Sea.

Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr.
Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr, which will be used on Rosebank. Image: Petrojarl/Teekay

Meanwhile, energy services firm Petrofac today announced a three-year contract extension – worth more than £80m – with Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.

The work is expected to support in excess of 300 jobs across 10 North Sea assets, as well as a pair of onshore oil terminals.

Petrofac was initially appointed by Repsol Sinopec in 2016, with the scope of work growing significantly in 2020 when six additional assets were added.

Repsol Sinopec Resourses UK's Montrose Alpha platform.
Repsol Sinopec Resourses UK’s Montrose Alpha platform. Image: Simon Price/Firstpix Photography

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s asset solutions business, said: “Our relationship with Repsol Sinopec has continued to grow, adapting to new requirements and the operating environment.

“This contract extension demonstrates our team’s commitment and drive to support Repsol Sinopec through safe and effective operations.

“We look forward to our continued partnership and collaboration across their North Sea assets.”

What assets are covered by Petrofac’s £80m-plus contract extension

The contract covers the Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar, Montrose, Piper, Saltire and Tartan assets. Petrofac will also continue to provide support for the Flotta and Nigg oil terminals.

It follows several other contract extensions in the North Sea for Petrofac.

Last year the London-listed firm announced contract extensions with EnQuest, Serica Energy and Spirit Energy.

The UK remains the largest market for the company, responsible for 26% of group revenue in 2022. Asset solutions has around 40% of the North Sea market share.

More from Business

NFUS vice-president Alasdair Macnab says the proposals could bring implications for farmers.
Levy increase proposals announced by AHDB
Our Lady of the Sea statue, overlooking Castlebay on Barra.
Big marketing push for north and north-east tourism delights
Kevin Forrest and wife Kelly performing CPR on dummies
How couple turned their passion into pride with Aberdeen first aid training firm
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick: Poor transport connections are holding us back
Gary Webster has joined the law firm from Partner Ledingham Chalmers. Image: Brodies LLP
Brodies announces addition of new partner in Inverness
Artist's impression of Encomara's Squid technology.
Energy industry veterans team up to launch Aberdeen 'Squid' firm Encomara
James Baxter from Stranraer will speak at the industry event in November.
Egg producer to speak publicly on losing 200,000 hens to Avian Influenza
Aerial view of land next to Nigg Energy Park.
Ports giant hints at major offshore wind base for Cromarty Firth
MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners.
Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group
Flotta
West of Orkney is first ScotWind project to apply for consents

Conversation