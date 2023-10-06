How do you train a tiny puppy to become a police dog? I visited Aberdeen station to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How do you train a tiny puppy to become a police dog? I visited Aberdeen station to find out

The city's newest recruits - Russell and Dee - are getting stuck into training.

By Ellie Milne
Sprocker spaniel Dee with a police hat
Sprocker spaniel Dee is in the early days of her police training which involves making friends and visiting new places. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The next generation of police dogs to work in Aberdeen may only be 10-weeks-old but their training has already begun.

Brother-and-sister duo, Russell and Dee, joined the force as soon as they were ready to leave their mum and are starting to get a taste of what life with the police will look like in the future.

The Sprocker spaniels will be trained to become specialist search dogs but for now they are simply getting used to the world around them.

Sprocker spaniel Russell
Russell has already had his first blue lights experience in a police car. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“There is no structured or formal training yet,” PC Steve Warden told me as I visited the city’s Nelson Street station to meet the force’s most adorable new recruits.

“Even stopping in the canteen to talk to people counts as training at this point.

“Social interaction is a big thing for building confidence and getting them used to different environments.

PC Steve Warden with Russell and Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Wee Russell has already had his first blue lights experience and he just fell asleep. That’s what we want. If we can get them used to that now, down the line everything will be so much easier.”

 

‘Are their tails wagging?’

In the coming months, Russell and Dee will be out and about on public transport, visiting shopping centres and attending sporting events.

PC Warden, regional instructor for the north-east, continued: “We’ll be taking them anywhere you can think of because they will be searching everywhere.

Dee the Sprocker spaniel with a ball
Dee will be visiting many spots across the north-east as part of her training. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“So many businesses in and around Aberdeen are very supportive of our training and allow us to work with the dogs. It’s great as you can’t always replicate that environment.

“We genuinely couldn’t do it without them.”

After Russell and Dee were born in July –part of a litter of 15 – their Turriff-based breeder reached out to the police.

Russell the Sprocker spaniel with a bee toy
Russell is busy socialising and playing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

PC Ted Stockley said: “We went to meet the whole litter at three weeks old and then went back at seven weeks to do an assessment.

“This is just to check their basic interactions – do they follow you? How do they react when something is dropped? How are their senses? Are they happy? Are their tails wagging?

“And, it was these two who came out on top. Once they were ready to leave their mum, we went back to collect them.”

Sprocker spaniel Dee
Dee waiting patiently for a treat. Image: Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Building a special bond

 

Creating a bond with their police dog is one of the most important things for a handler and building that trust starts as soon as they meet.

Their connection is so much more than a workplace relationship, spending 24 hours a day together means the dogs also become part of the officer’s family.

“This is what I love about the job,” said PC Warden. “We love them, and they love us.

“I’m passionate about training the dogs to do something for us. They’ve got the natural ability. We’re just fine tuning it.”

PC Steve Warden holding Dee the Sprocker spaniel
Wee Dee has been allocated to work with PC Steve Warden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Police dogs work in Aberdeen and across the region

At full strength, there are 16 police dogs working in the north-east – from as far south as Brechin all the way up to Elgin.

These include a mixture of general purpose dogs, usually German and Belgian shepherds, and specialist search dogs, which include Springer spaniels, Cocker spaniels and Labradors.

Russell the Sprocker spaniel
Russell posing for the camera. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The dogs will typically retire between the ages of eight and 10 which gives the younger dogs, like Russell and Dee, the opportunity to step into their operational careers.

The puppies are expected to start their training in drugs and security searching at between nine and 12 months old.

PC Warden added: “Ideally, they will do their training in the north-east and stay here to work. That’s our plan.

Dee the Sprocker spaniel
It is hoped Dee will start her search training next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“These two have already had the luxury of being police dogs but slow development is important to keep them happy and still playing. We don’t want them to burn out too young.

“We want them to develop in their own way, so it’s great to see them playing and enjoying it. The training is all about positive reward – it has to be because we want them to do this for a long time.”

Russell the Sprocker spaniel with police hats
Russell is ready to get stuck into training. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bailey, the Fordoun dog who attacked a worker and a photo of the owner
Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it…
Popeyes sign
Approved: New Orleans chicken drive-thru Popeyes coming to Aberdeen
Langdykes pub in Cove Bay.
New tenants wanted to 'restore former glory' of Langdykes pub in Cove
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Young dad told to be 'better role model' after battering man with plank of…
Community ownership is growing momentum in towns and cities.
Community ownership: buyouts boom in urban Scotland but more needed in north-east
Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Union Terrace Gardens
Fancy a wine with a view? Booking now open for SugarBird's new space in…
Popular restaurant could be forced to close after Christmas Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'm not breaking even': Harbour Galley restaurant could be forced to close amid alcohol…
Linda Farmer, 49, has been reported missing from Huntly.
Missing woman from Huntly traced by police
Head Teacher Ross Watson with pupil Flynn Mulloy P6 and 93 year old former pupil Millicent Birse. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'I loved being here': 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road…
Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital

Conversation