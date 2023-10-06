Turriff drink-driver had several live chickens in passenger footwell of Skoda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Turriff drink-driver had several live chickens in passenger footwell of Skoda

As well as the feathered creatures, officers also noticed that Mandy Brayne's speech was slurred.

By Joanne Warnock
Live chickens were found in the footwell of drink-driver Mandy Brayne's car.
A drink-driving Turriff woman who crashed her car into tractor had several “unsecured” live chickens in the passenger footwell.

Mandy Brayne admitted being more than three times the limit when she appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.

The unemployed 64-year-old had been driving her blue Skoda on the B992 between Kingsford and Gask on 4 September this year.

Brayne’s manner of driving towards a turn-off at Hopefield Farmhouse alarmed an eyewitness, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose said that the witness thought the driver must have been “under the influence” given the manner in which they were driving.

She had crashed into tractor

Mr Ambrose said: “He exited his vehicle to attend to her due to her now having had a moving traffic offence – namely a collision with a tractor.

“Her speech was slurred, and he contacted the police.”

Mr Ambrose went on to say the police attended and spoke with Brayne, who told them “I have made a stupid mistake”.

He added: “They noticed that her speech was slurred and there were a number of live unsecured chickens in the passenger footwell of her car.”

Brayne then underwent a breath test for alcohol and was cautioned and taken to Fraserburgh police station, where further testing found she had 72mcg in 100ml of breath – more than three times over the legal limit.

Brayne once again was cautioned, and she said: “I made a very poor decision.”

‘She decided to deliver the chickens to her friend’s house’

Defence counsel Stuart Beveridge told the court that Brayne lived alone, was single and on Job Seeker’s Allowance.

He said: “She suffers from anxiety and depression and has been at a low ebb.

“She decided to deliver the chickens to her friend’s house but had consumed alcohol before the journey. She rarely drinks and had been at a low ebb that day.

“She has been in touch with her GP and has undertaken a liver test which she passed with flying colours.

“There is no issue with alcohol and she is willing to do the drink-driving rehabilitation course.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater fined Brayne,  of Castle Street, Turriff, £210 and banned her from driving for three years – which he said could be reduced to 27 months if the Drink Driver Rehabilitation Scheme was completed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

 

