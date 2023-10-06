Turriff drink-driver had several live chickens in passenger footwell of Skoda

A drink-driving Turriff woman who crashed her car into tractor had several “unsecured” live chickens in the passenger footwell.

Mandy Brayne admitted being more than three times the limit when she appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.

The unemployed 64-year-old had been driving her blue Skoda on the B992 between Kingsford and Gask on 4 September this year.

Brayne’s manner of driving towards a turn-off at Hopefield Farmhouse alarmed an eyewitness, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose said that the witness thought the driver must have been “under the influence” given the manner in which they were driving.

She had crashed into tractor

Mr Ambrose said: “He exited his vehicle to attend to her due to her now having had a moving traffic offence – namely a collision with a tractor.

“Her speech was slurred, and he contacted the police.”

Mr Ambrose went on to say the police attended and spoke with Brayne, who told them “I have made a stupid mistake”.

He added: “They noticed that her speech was slurred and there were a number of live unsecured chickens in the passenger footwell of her car.”

Brayne then underwent a breath test for alcohol and was cautioned and taken to Fraserburgh police station, where further testing found she had 72mcg in 100ml of breath – more than three times over the legal limit.

Brayne once again was cautioned, and she said: “I made a very poor decision.”

‘She decided to deliver the chickens to her friend’s house’

Defence counsel Stuart Beveridge told the court that Brayne lived alone, was single and on Job Seeker’s Allowance.

He said: “She suffers from anxiety and depression and has been at a low ebb.

“She decided to deliver the chickens to her friend’s house but had consumed alcohol before the journey. She rarely drinks and had been at a low ebb that day.

“She has been in touch with her GP and has undertaken a liver test which she passed with flying colours.

“There is no issue with alcohol and she is willing to do the drink-driving rehabilitation course.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater fined Brayne, of Castle Street, Turriff, £210 and banned her from driving for three years – which he said could be reduced to 27 months if the Drink Driver Rehabilitation Scheme was completed.

