Meet the adorable new pups joining Aberdeen’s police force

Sprocker spaniels Russell and Dee will start their training very soon.

By Ellie Milne
Training police dogs Russell and Dee
Russell and Dee are the newest training police dogs to join the team in Aberdeen. Image: North East Police Division.

Two very special recruits have joined the police force in Aberdeen.

Young pups Russell and Dee will soon get to work to help keep communities across the north-east safe.

The two Sprocker spaniels – a cross between a Springer and Cocker – will spend some time socialising and having fun before their proper police training begins.

Training Police Dog (TPD) Russell will be trained to detect drugs and join a team of sniffer dogs in the north-east working to crack down on smuggling and dealing.

Meanwhile, TPD Dee will soon meet her new handler and begin work to detect explosives, which could lead to her taking part in security work across the region.

TPDRussell and TPDDee on the beach
TPDRussell and TPDDee are prepping for their police training. Image: North East Police Division.

Good luck to the new police dogs in Aberdeen

The North East Police Division introduced their two newest recruits on social media last night, with hundreds of people leaving comments to wish them luck.

The posts have been shared almost 150 times and more than 4,000 people have reacted to the adorable photos.

The team wrote: “Say hello to our two newest recruits in Aberdeen. TPD Russell and TPD Dee, both are eight-week-old Sprockers.

“Russell will be trained to detect drugs and Dee explosives.

“Now time for some socialisation and fun before training really starts. Wish them luck.”

Conversation