Amber weather warning in place as month’s worth of rain to fall in a day

Flood warnings have been issued in 14 areas amid the forecast for heavy rain this weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
Heavy rain with man holding umbrella.
Heavy rain expected to hit most of the north and north-east over the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

An amber warning has been issued as hundreds of train services cancelled across the north and north-east on Saturday amid warnings for heavy rain.

A month’s worth of rain is forecast to fall in just one day which could cause “a danger to life”.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for some parts of the central and western Highlands, including in Fort William, Aviemore and Oban.

This is due to last from 3am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday with prolonged heavy rain for most areas.

The majority of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire are also covered by a yellow weather warning for Saturday and Sunday.

It is expected to last from midnight on Saturday through until 6am on Sunday.

Met Office weather warnings for this weekend October 6-8 2023
Amber and yellow warnings for rain are in place this weekend. Image: Met Office.

According to the weather operator, areas are likely to see “heavy and persistent rain” which “may cause flooding and disruption”.

The weather with will have a significant impact on driving conditions and public transport, with people told to avoid travel.

Network Rail has confirmed it will close the West Highland line and Highland Mainline on Saturday impacting services between Inverness and Perth, as well as those from Oban, Mallaig and Fort William.

LNER and ScotRail have also said no services will run between Edinburgh and Inverness, which means services including Inverurie, Dyce and Stonehaven are cancelled.

The A83 at Rest and be Thankful is now operating via Old Military Road due to the weather forecast. This is expected to continue until Sunday.

Warning of ‘heavy and persistent rain’

Several areas across the north and north-east are prone to flooding, including around major rivers like the Don, Dee and Spey.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for 14 areas and 12 flood warnings across Scotland including most of the north and north-east.

Flood warnings are in place at Newtonmore, Kingussie, Aviemore and Aberlour.

Flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions this weekend.
Flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions this weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sepa said the flood alerts are likely to last from Friday night through until Saturday.

Ruth Ellis, flood duty manager for SEPA, said: “This is a major rainfall event as we are expecting to see significant prolonged heavy rain throughout Saturday across the Southern Highlands and western Central Belt, with further heavy rain in the north on Sunday.

“We’re likely to see extensive river and surface water flooding impacts, including property flooding and widespread transport disruption.”

It follows heavy rain across the West Coast throughout much of Thursday, but the rain is likely to hit most areas, excluding the northernmost part of Caithness and Sutherland.

Major cities, including Aberdeen and Inverness and towns such as Elgin, Fraserburgh, Oban and Fort William are all likely to be affected by the incoming heavy rain.

To keep updated with road conditions in your area, visit the Traffic Scotland website.

