Mintlaw couple reveal secret to long marriage as they celebrate 65th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mintlaw couple reveal secret to long marriage as they celebrate 65th anniversary

Mr Ritchie, 85, first laid eyes on his wife Mary, 84, during a village dance 65 years ago.

By Michelle Henderson
Mary and James Ritchie hold up their cars and from the royal monarchs as they celebrate their anniversary.
Mary and James Ritchie hold up their cars and from the royal monarchs as they celebrate their anniversary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A Mintlaw couple celebrating a special anniversary say that a successful marriage requires both parties “to work at it”.

And James and Mary Ritchie should know…

They’ve been married for 65 years, and James jokes that they’re still “working at it” to this day.

The pair chatted to us after receiving a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the milestone occasion.

They have showcased it proudly alongside a greetings card sent to them from the late Queen Elizabeth II five years prior.

The message arrived as family and friends gathered to celebrate the couple’s many years of wedded bliss.

‘I hope we can reach 70’

James, 85, first laid eyes on Mary, 84, during a village dance in the 1950’s.

On October 4 1958, the couple tied the knot before enjoying their reception at the Station Hotel.

After moving into their first house together, they had two sons and a daughter.

Anniversary cards from the Royal monarchs stand amidst an outpouring of well wishes from friends and family.
The couple proudly showcase their cards from His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

More than six decades on, the pensioners remain as devoted to one another as ever.

To celebrate their anniversary, the couple enjoyed a family meal before receiving a visit from the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and local councillor Anne Simpson.

James admits that marriage takes work from the moment you say “I do.”

He said: “At that time there were dances in the village halls and I think we met there.

“I’ll say this, anybody who’s married that length of time and says they’ve never had a tiff is speaking rubbish, I think.

“You’ve got to work at it from day one, from the day you get married and I’m still working at it. I hope we can reach 70.”

When asked what the key to a good marriage is, James said it takes a “bit of everything really.”

Mr Ritchie puts his arm around his wife Mary.
The Aberdeenshire couple met during a dance in the village of Mintlaw in the 1950’s. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Mintlaw couple reflect on the good old times

When the couple met, James was working as a welder, as his soon-to-be bride worked in a local shoe shop.

Thinking back on their earlier days he explained how domestic duties were much harder then – like using a mangle instead of a washing machine.

He added: “It seems easier nowadays because they all have the latest gadgets.”

The couple pictured with councillor Anne Simpson (left) and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant (right). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

As the couple raised their family in the Aberdeenshire village, they became a pillar of the community.

‘They are always together’

Mary devoted her time to the community, by helping at her local church.

Meanwhile, her husband dominated indoor and outdoor bowling and dedicated his time to watching his garden bloom.

The couple also love spending time with their four grandsons.

Their daughter, Linda Dempsie spoke lovingly about her parents, saying: “I just think it is amazing that they are both still here and they have been well all their days.

“They are always together, and they have always been involved in the community.”

Inside look: Work to transform Mintlaw pub into church gets under way

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news image.
Fire fighters tackle blaze at Meldrum House
Heavy rain across the north and north-east. Image: Derek Laidler.
West Coast flooded as drivers warned not to travel in the north-west by police
The line-up of dishes my friend Lauren and I enjoyed at Laila Turkish Cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'll definitely be Bebek': Why you need to book a table at Laila Turkish…
Singularity Sauce owner Mark McAuley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Aberdeen isn't known for hot sauce, but it is now': How London inspired Singularity…
Broadford Works, the A-listed, abandoned textiles factory in Maberly Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Broadford Works housing plans dead as A-listed Aberdeen mill faces uncertain future
2
Dylan Banfield (left) with Aberdeen FC's Marta and Jordi Rams, as they assist the team against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: RGU
RGU students get front row seat on Aberdeen FC's European run
Exterior of Hanon store on The Green in Aberdeen
Hanon to shut down website four months after closure of Aberdeen store
Garthdee Road, with vehicles.
Two-car crash leads to tailbacks on major Aberdeen roads
Woodside Care Home building.
Plans to convert former Aberdeen care home into hotel
The late Robbie Shepherd with 11-year-old Erin Smith and members of the Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society.
Strathspey fiddlers are getting ready to celebrate Robbie Shepherd's life at Aberdeen concert

Conversation