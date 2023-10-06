Owner pledges to refund parents over axed ZesT Football Club holiday camps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Owner pledges to refund parents over axed ZesT Football Club holiday camps

The Aberdeen-based club is closing amid a watchdog probe.

By Ellie Milne
Zander Thornton of ZesT Football Club
ZesT Football Club was started by Zander Thornton in 2021. Image: ZesT Football Club.

ZesT Football Club has promised to refund parents for cancelled children’s camps scheduled to take place this month.

The Aberdeen-based club, which provided “free coaching for underprivileged families”, has announced it is closing after two years.

The news coincides with the publication of a watchdog report which revealed leaders had been stopped from taking money for lessons.

Upcoming sessions were scheduled to run between October 16 and 27 at Aberdeen Beach.

Parents of children signed up to take part will be contacted next week about receiving a refund, according to a message posted on Facebook by the founder.

Club closing after two years

The camps were first set up by lifelong football fan Zander Thornton in 2021 with £950 raised through a crowd-funder.

The organiser said the aim of ZesT was to “change lives through football”.

The club successfully secured sponsorships and hired four full-time employees who delivered the football camps to hundreds of children in the city.

ZesT’s first camp was held in the October holidays in 2021 and was completely free for the 90 kids who attended.

However, some of the more recent camps have cost £75 for the week.

Goals Aberdeen locator of pitches
A number of the camps took place at Goals in Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has been looking into the organisation for the past six months and published its findings this week.

ZesT was ordered to cease certain activities including all financial transactions.

OSCR stressed that this was not “the final outcome of the inquiry” and said an updated report will be published in due course.

Refunds for ZesT football camps

Mr Thornton explained the club was unable to open a bank account and the departure of trustees meant it would not be able to keep running in the future.

He told the Press and Journal he was “disappointed” by the blow, and had “tried everything” to make the charity work.

Today, the club founder shared an update via social media. He wrote: “I want to thank everyone who is offering messages of support.

“My intentions were only to give football to those who couldn’t access it. This is the end for us unfortunately.

“Huge thanks to people that have allowed us to achieve the impossible along the way.

“We are working out refunds to those who supported us and planned to come to camps in a October and shall be in contact next week.”

Read more on the probe here:

Aberdeen children’s football group closes amid charity watchdog probe

Conversation