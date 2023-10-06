How you could help save species as Ullapool becomes a haven for homeless hedgehogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

How you could help save species as Ullapool becomes a haven for homeless hedgehogs

People in Ullapool are being asked to shelter the prickly mammals.

By Bailey Moreton
Noel Hawkins is looking to help the local hedgehog population in Ullapool. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Noel Hawkins is looking to help the local hedgehog population in Ullapool. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Homeless hedgehogs will be transported 100 miles across the Highlands in the hope of transforming Ullapool into a “haven” for the cute creatures.

The effort is being spearheaded by a west coast marine conservation group, whose members are turning their attention to the land on this occasion.

Local tour boat worker Noel Hawkins, 53, is linking up with Highland Wildlife Rescue in Brora for the project.

His Ullapool Sea Savers group will arrange the transport of dozens of looked-after animals.

And now he needs locals to lend a hand by offering up space in their garden…

How could Ullapool become a hedgehog haven?

The plan is to bring over six to eight juvenile hedgehogs at first and set them up in hedgehog houses (essentially wooden pens) on the property of interested volunteers with suitable sites.

Each hedgehog house costs around £30, with that money going back into hedgehog conservation efforts.

But it needn’t cost residents a penny.

The Sea Savers will be buying the homes and handing them out for free to participants.

The money is coming from funds that were raised earlier in the year.

Noel Hawkins (left) is temporarily focusing on land and helping the Ullapool Sea Savers set up a hedgehog rescue programme, in the hope of boosting the local population. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.

What would I need to do?

Participants in the programme must feed the animals for a couple of weeks, which allows the spiky little mammals to establish the house as their habitat.

The homes will then be left out over winter, so the hedgehogs have somewhere to return to and hibernate. Ultimately, the goal is to make Ullapool a “hedgehog haven”.

Noel said: “Hopefully they will use it throughout the winter, then if they spread about, we’re hoping it will bolster the local numbers.”

A 2022 report released by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society estimated that hedgehog populations have declined by an average of 8.3% a year for the past two decades.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, an independent conservation group, added hedgehogs to its “Red List” in 2020.

That means the small mammal is “vulnerable to extinction”.

Jane Wilson, centre manager for Highland Wildlife Rescue, said hedgehogs are the animal that’s most commonly brought into the centre, with its “Hogspital,” continually busy.

She said: “On the one hand we’ve got diminishing numbers and them landing in trouble more often, but we’ve got higher numbers of them coming into care. So what we seem to have is a growing concern by the public for the welfare of these animals, because people understand that their numbers are under threat.”

While she expects the centre will be even busier in the coming months with Balmore SSPCA set to close, she was heartened by the number of people in the Ullapool area who came forward to help the hedgehogs.

Warning animals will suffer if closure of Caithness SSPCA rescue centre goes ahead

More from Highlands & Islands

Outside of Makarios III Hospital.
Inverness boy, 6, fighting for life in Cyprus after being found 'unresponsive' in pool
Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…
Community ownership is growing momentum in towns and cities.
Community ownership: buyouts boom in urban Scotland but more needed in north-east
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis to close Fort William store and move to online sales only
Robert Connelly and Annalisa Falanga on their wedding day.
'A tractor saved our wedding': How a bride's special day was able to go…
Road safety improvement works at a Castletown busy junction in Thurso, a key one on the NC500, will be carried out for 14 weeks. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 11/10/2023
Roadworks at busy NC500 junction in Thurso to last for three months
A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
I went to the 'connectivity' Islands Forum in Stornoway - and then couldn't get…
The mysterious object was found on the beach at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.
Ice Age relic or mysterious magnetic acorn? Strange object found on Oban beach to…
Three Dingwall Academy pupils demonstrate their BSL signing skills.
BSL: Signs of success for all to see as Dingwall Academy takes lead in…
Highland dementia sufferer Elma O' Rourke
Video: Highland woman, 90, on staying positive while living with dementia

Conversation