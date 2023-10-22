Stretches of A90 to reopen between Dundee and Stonehaven after 3-day Storm Babet closure

Stretches of the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven are set to reopen for Monday’s rush hour after a three-day closure caused by Storm Babet.

The dual carriageway shut on Thursday night as severe floods hit several parts of the route.

It had been hoped the road would reopen during the day on Sunday but that did not happen as a series of safety inspections took place.

In an update on Sunday night, a statement from roads agency Amey said: “The majority of investigations on structures on the A90 have now been completed.

Parts of A90 north of Brechin and south of Forfar to reopen on Monday

“Two high-risk structures near Finavon are still outstanding as the water level and flow rate at this location are still too severe to allow any work to take place.

“The current speed and water levels are too high to allow divers to safely undertake investigations to assess the integrity of the structure.

“As a result, the A90 will remain closed between Dundee and Stonehaven for the remainder of today, Sunday. Local access will be retained.

“Amey is working to open the A90 travelling northbound as far as Forfar and southbound as far as Brechin for the early morning commute on Monday.

“With a Met Office yellow warning for ice in place overnight, these roads will be gritted in advance.

“There will be no signed diversion route in place between Forfar and Brechin due to the ongoing pressures on the road network in the area caused by the impact of Storm Babet.”

Amey teams will visit Finavon at first light on Monday to assess whether the road needs to remain shut between Brechin and Forfar beyond that time.

The statement added: “Amey appreciates that the closure of such an important trunk road can be frustrating and would like to reassure the local community and travelling public that they are doing everything possible to reopen several bridges as quickly and safely as possible.”