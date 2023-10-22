Stretches of A90 to reopen between Dundee and Stonehaven after 3-day Storm Babet closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stretches of A90 to reopen between Dundee and Stonehaven after 3-day Storm Babet closure

The dual carriageway has been shut since Thursday night.

By Bryan Copland
Engineers assessing the safety of bridges on the A90 after Storm Babet. Image: Amey
Stretches of the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven are set to reopen for Monday’s rush hour after a three-day closure caused by Storm Babet.

The dual carriageway shut on Thursday night as severe floods hit several parts of the route.

It had been hoped the road would reopen during the day on Sunday but that did not happen as a series of safety inspections took place.

In an update on Sunday night, a statement from roads agency Amey said: “The majority of investigations on structures on the A90 have now been completed.

Parts of A90 north of Brechin and south of Forfar to reopen on Monday

“Two high-risk structures near Finavon are still outstanding as the water level and flow rate at this location are still too severe to allow any work to take place.

“The current speed and water levels are too high to allow divers to safely undertake investigations to assess the integrity of the structure.

“As a result, the A90 will remain closed between Dundee and Stonehaven for the remainder of today, Sunday. Local access will be retained.

“Amey is working to open the A90 travelling northbound as far as Forfar and southbound as far as Brechin for the early morning commute on Monday.

Workers have been assessing structures below the road. Image: Amey

“With a Met Office yellow warning for ice in place overnight, these roads will be gritted in advance.

“There will be no signed diversion route in place between Forfar and Brechin due to the ongoing pressures on the road network in the area caused by the impact of Storm Babet.”

Amey teams will visit Finavon at first light on Monday to assess whether the road needs to remain shut between Brechin and Forfar beyond that time.

The statement added: “Amey appreciates that the closure of such an important trunk road can be frustrating and would like to reassure the local community and travelling public that they are doing everything possible to reopen several bridges as quickly and safely as possible.”