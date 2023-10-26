Less than 1% of Aberdeen have taken part in city council budget consultation so far

Some of the most shocking multi-million-pound cuts proposed to help Aberdeen City Council balance the books next year have all but been ruled out – as the public is challenged to make clear which local services matter most.

Officials launched an in-depth consultation earlier this month – but less than 1% of the city’s population has responded.

So far, only 1,500 people out of Aberdeen’s 220,000 have submitted their plans to plug the £83 million shortfall expected over the next four years.

In a press release, Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill said he was “delighted so many people” had taken part.

It comes as some of the most controversial cuts – such as reducing funded nursery hours or shortening the school day – would set Aberdeen City Council on a collision course with the SNP Scottish Government.

Fearful of skewing the poll results, the city’s SNP finance convener Alex McLellan refused to be drawn on much detail.

But he said there were things on the list of options from council accountants that the administration would “not entertain”.

What if the public overwhelmingly backed one of those ideas?

Talking over a caramel-laden coffee in an Upperkirkgate cafe, he told The P&J: “I think it would be a real challenge for SNP councillors to vote to cut policies which are essentially our party’s flagship.

“There are a number of SNP policies in government – for example, 1,140 hours nursery provision – which are suggested could be cut.

“It would be challenging.”

A tougher job: Citizens to wield the axe in second Aberdeen City Council budget consultation

Nearly 3,200 people submitted thoughts in the first phase of the council’s budget consultation.

At this halfway stage, this second wave looks on course to maybe match that.

But the process is far more complicated this time around.

Before, citizens were asked to split 100 points between various council departments.

Then, they lent most support to schools, followed closely by arts, culture and sports budgets.

However, in this round, they are faced with wielding the axe themselves, with a daunting £83m savings target ominous in the corner of the screen.

Will they shut school kitchens or the winter gardens in Duthie Park? Or halt funding for sports, culture or charities?

Can they bear every second street light being extinguished or Aberdeen’s crumbling roads being left to get worse?

Unlike councillors on March 6, participants in the online consultations don’t have to put forward a balanced budget. The counter in the corner doesn’t have to hit zero.

But the exercise spells out that it will be difficult to do so without hiking the cost of council services, like parking charges and after-school care.

Council tax freeze dates Aberdeen budget consultation

Announced at his party conference in Aberdeen, First Minister Humza Yousaf’s “fully funded” council tax freeze takes one way of avoiding cuts off the table.

Last year, the levy was raised by 5% in the Granite City, though bookkeepers had suggested to double that.

For 2024-25, councils don’t know the headline figure they will be given to provide key services next year.

On top of that, they also now don’t know how much the SNP is willing to back their promised council tax freeze with.

The Scottish Government could provide Aberdeen City Council with the £6.9m extra – equivalent to a 5% council tax rise.

But then again, it could only cover a 3% rise – worth an additional £4m – or it could be 10% – a generous £13.8m – as was suggested in Aberdeen this year and as was imposed in Orkney.

‘Ever evolving’:’ Aberdeen’s £43m budget shortfall may ‘even increase’ in coming months

It shows rapid change even during the month-long consultation, as council tax rises – offered all the way up to 16% – were one way of lessening required cuts in the public poll.

Mr McLellan added: “The consultation is happening right now – as we face a funding gap of £83m in the coming years, and £35m next year.

“That is the estimated gap at this moment in time.

“We don’t have the settlement yet from the government and things can change between now and March. The gap may come down or even increase.

“We are consulting on the situation as it stands, but it is ever-evolving.

“Ultimately it will be a challenge for councillors to balance the budget next year – once we get our settlement from government we can understand how we will balance the budget with the feedback of citizens.

“It’s important that as many people as possible take part in the consultation so we get a real idea of our residents’ priorities.”

Have your say in the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation

The Aberdeen City Council budget consultation will run until November 12. You can read more about it here.

And councillors will be presented with the public feedback before Christmas, as they begin to pore over their budget plans.

This round of consultation is all online but citizens can take part at Marischal College or the city’s libraries and schools during normal opening hours.

Presented with lists of cuts, participants can opt to impose the fully suggested cut, a halfway measure or to leave funding intact.

All the while the counter in the top left of the screen ekes down from £83m.

There are also comment boxes throughout for more in-depth responses on how any of the proposed cuts may impact residents or their communities.

Take part on the Aberdeen City Council website.