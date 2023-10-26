‘A disgusting act’: Fare-dodger who spat on girl, 9, avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A disgusting act’: Fare-dodger who spat on girl, 9, avoids prison

David Skinner caused uproar on board a mid-afternoon Scotrail service between Nairn and Aberdeen with his erratic and violent behaviour.

By David McPhee
A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Scotrail trains between Inverness and Glasgow and Inverness and Edinburgh will be delayed due to a signal fault in the railway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A man who spat on a nine-year-old girl while on a train to Aberdeen has avoided being sent to prison.

David Skinner caused uproar while onboard a mid-afternoon Scotrail service between Nairn and Aberdeen with his erratic and violent behaviour in January 22 last year.

The 49-year-old – who told the conductor he was homeless and therefore couldn’t pay for the journey – walked through the carriage shouting and swearing at other commuters.

He then turned and spat on a nine-year-old child causing her to burst into tears, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

‘He just spat at me’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that the conductor working on the Inverness to Aberdeen service became aware that Skinner had boarded the train at Nairn and approached him for a ticket.

Skinner told the conductor that he had no money but intended to travel to Aberdeen.

The conductor informed Skinner that he would have to get off at the next stop.

Upon the train leaving Elgin station, the conductor noticed that Skinner was still on the train and asked him why he hadn’t alighted at the last stop, to which he replied that he was homeless and needed to get to Aberdeen.

Due to this, the conductor allowed him to remain on the train as he was causing no problem at this time.

At around 5.25pm a woman was taking her friend’s nine-year-old daughter and her own seven-year-old daughter into Aberdeen when Skinner walked into their carriage whistling and talking to himself.

As he walked past the table where they were sitting he stopped and turned his head and spat at the nine-year-old girl’s face, with spittle landing on the child’s forehead.

The girl then turned to the woman and stated: “He just spat at me.”

As the child became very upset the woman went to find the conductor who called the police and arranged for them to meet the train at Dyce Station.

Another woman who had boarded the train at Inverurie then saw Skinner walk through her carriage in an aggressive manner.

As she got up off her seat to alight at Kintore, Skinner shouted: “You get off the f****** train now!”

As she walked up the carriage to inform the conductor, Skinner ran up to him in a threatening manner and stated: “You got the f****** police?”

He then added: “I’ll kill you f****** Scots!”

The woman then went to the rear carriage to get away from Skinner where she passed two children who appeared to be crying due to his behaviour.

Appearing via videolink, Skinner pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and a second charge of assault by spitting.

‘A disgusting act’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that his client had never served any kind of custodial sentence prior to being remanded over this incident.

“Before, he did not know what that means and now he does – he is older and he is wiser,” Mr Burgess said.

“Clearly, the threshold for a custodial sentence has been passed and will be at the forefront of the court’s mind.

“Mr Skinner realises what punishment is now and he wants to move on with his life.”

Sheriff Ian Miller told Skinner that he considered the incident where he spat at the nine-year-old child a “disgusting act”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, he made Skinner, of Dundas Street, Stromness, Kirkwall, Orkney, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…