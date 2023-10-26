Campbell Gunn: Claims that SNP will soon be defeated are somewhat exaggerated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campbell Gunn: Claims that SNP will soon be defeated are somewhat exaggerated

As Mark Twain once said about newspaper stories: 'Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.'

First Minister Humza Yousaf at a September Scottish independence rally (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
By Campbell Gunn

According to many political pundits and analysts, the SNP ’s prospects at the next general election are drear. The party is on the slide, and there is little the leadership can do to prevent an inexorable descent from its current position of power.

Labour, it is claimed, is about to end the Nationalists’ dominance. Last month’s by-election result at Rutherglen and Hamilton West appears to confirm this view, they say. Or does it? Is this really the beginning of the end of the SNP’s 16 years dominance of Scottish politics? I don’t think so. As Mark Twain once said about newspaper stories: “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

Let’s look at the facts. No one can deny that the party is down in the polls from the heady heights of just a couple of years ago. Yet, the most recent poll still has it well ahead among voters across Scotland, and actually shows an increased lead over Labour compared with previous polls. The SNP’s figures were up, while Labour’s were down. In reality, Labour’s Scottish resurgence seems to have stalled, and the SNP looks to be clawing back some of the lost ground.

And look at the detail of the Rutherglen result. First, it was an incredibly low turnout, with Labour actually winning fewer votes in victory than it did when losing the seat at the last general election. And many of the votes the party did receive appear to have come from the Conservatives, who lost their deposit after their vote collapsed.

SNP supporters do not seem to have switched to Labour; they simply didn’t turn out to vote. And that had more to do with local circumstances – the previous MP Margaret Ferrier, remember, was forced to resign in disgrace after breaking Covid regulations – than any disillusionment with the SNP as a whole.

The FM shone bright at SNP conference

According to the most recent poll, if a general election was held now, the SNP would win 38% of the vote – an increase of 2% – while Labour would have 27%: a fall of five points from the month before. Not exactly Labour on the way back. Indeed, such a result, with the party holding a healthy 11-point lead, would leave the SNP with by far the most Scottish seats at Westminster.

And this poll was conducted just before the SNP’s recent annual conference in Aberdeen. It was, admittedly, a relatively low-key affair, until First Minister Humza Yousaf’s keynote speech.

First Minister Humsa Yousaf closes the recent SNP party conference in Aberdeen (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

His highly personal and emotive analysis of the situation in Gaza and Israel lit up the conference, and was far superior to anything we have heard before or since from the leaders of the main UK parties.

He also managed to grab the headlines with his unexpected announcement of a council tax freeze. This may have proved somewhat controversial in some quarters, but it has been warmly welcomed by the overwhelming majority of voters.

Humza Yousaf still has time on his side

In addition, Mr Yousaf has dumped Nicola Sturgeon’s previous road map to a second referendum, and won backing for a new plan to use winning a majority of seats at the next general election – a pledge which will form part of the party’s manifesto – as a basis for the right to hold such a vote. It gives independence-supporting activists a positive reason to campaign and, if successful, would leave whichever UK party wins power with awkward questions to answer about the denial of democracy, if they were to refuse a victorious party the right to implement a manifesto pledge.

Some of the more contentious policies on which the SNP have campaigned recently, many of them thanks to the coalition with the Greens, such as Highly Protected Marine Areas and the ill-thought-out bottle return scheme, have either been dropped or have been blocked.

Support for independence remains unmoved at 48 or 49%, so there are plenty of ‘soft’ supportive votes for the SNP to mop up

Remember, too, that a general election is probably around a year away, so the new first minister has at least 12 months to establish himself properly and put clear water between his administration and that of Nicola Sturgeon.

Leaving aside party voting intentions, support for independence remains unmoved at 48 or 49%, so there are plenty of “soft” supportive votes for the SNP to mop up. Humza Yousaf still has time on his side, and, like Mark Twain, reports of his imminent demise are somewhat exaggerated.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

