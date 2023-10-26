Buchanhaven bonfire and fireworks ‘postponed’ due to heavy rain warning

Buchanhaven fireworks and parade have been postponed due to a wet weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, and organiser have said the event has been “rescheduled” to go ahead when it is safe to do so.

The annual event had been due to go ahead on Saturday night at Buchanhaven harbour at 7pm.

In an online post, a short message announced the change in plans for the popular fireworks event.

It said: “Postponed due to adverse weather conditions but will be rescheduled when safe to do so.”

The event had planned for a “Spooky Samhain kids lantern parade” that would have followed behind the Buchanhaven Baddie.

It was planned that fireworks would light up the Buchan coast from 7.45pm.

The event was free but organisers Buchanhaven Harbour SCIO were planning to ask for donations towards pier repairs.