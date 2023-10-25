Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Remember, remember to check this list of firework displays across the north and north-east

We have created a list of all of the events taking place for bonfire night in the region.

By Shanay Taylor
People across the north and north-east are getting ready for bonfire night,
Thousands are due to turn out for spectacular firework displays across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Voluntary groups, including rotary clubs, round tables and community centres, are working hard to bring the family-friendly events back this year.

Some of the biggest displays are being put together by councils including the eagerly-anticipated Aberdeen Fireworks Night on Beach Boulevard.

Here’s our list of public firework displays near you in 2023.

If you know of an event we’re missing, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Aberdeen fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council’s firework display will be held at the Beach Boulevard on November 5.

The charity fire walk will take place at 6.30pm, ahead of the fireworks at 7.30pm.

Various roads will be closed in the area.

Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Bonfire and Firework display will be held at Mineralwell Park with entry at 5.30pm, bonfire lighting at 6pm, and fireworks at 7pm.

Ballater Bonfire and Firework display will be held at Monaltrie Park on November 5 at 6.30pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Ellon Bonfire night will be held at Gordon Park on Saturday, October 28 from 5.30pm.

Methlick Firework display will be held at French’s Field, opposite Methlick Wood on Saturday, November 11 with entry at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm.

Aberdeen City Council’s fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Fraserburgh Bonfire night will be held at the caravan park in Rosehearty on Saturday, November 4 with the bonfire being lit at 6pm and fireworks starting at 7pm.

Peterhead Firework display will be held at Buchanhaven Harbour on Saturday, October 28 from 7pm.

Banchory Bonfire and Firework display will be held on Saturday, November 4 at King George V Park with entry at 6pm and the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm followed by the fireworks display.

Kemnay Bonfire and Firework display will be held at Bogbeth Park on Sunday, November 5 with entry at 6pm and fireworks starting at 7.15pm.

CR0039074<br />Aberdeen City Council’s fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 05/11/2022<br />Drone / DJI / Mini 2

Moray

Elgin Firework display will be held on Saturday, November 4 at Cooper Park with the bonfire starting at 6.30pm.

Forres Firework display will be held at Grant Park on Saturday, November 4 from 6.30pm.

Inverness fireworks display illuminated the Inverness sky in 2021. Picture: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness

Inverness Fireworks display is taking place on Saturday, November 4 at Bught Park from 7pm.

Highlands

Thurso Fireworks display will be held on Saturday, November 4 at Thurso Esplanade from 7pm.

Banff fireworks display cancelled due to ‘increasing difficulties’ and rising costs

